Most of the dust has settled on the quarterback position after NFL Free Agency. Malik Willis signed with the Miami Dolphins, Kyler Murray was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, Tua Tagovailoa signed with the Atlanta Falcons. Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco, and Kirk Cousins are still available, but there are few starting spots available for them. It is a good time to take a look at the landscape at the position as we prepare for Fernando Mendoza to be picked No. 1 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders.

As you will see below, the names in the top 12 remain unchanged, even if there have been a couple of small changes in the order of those rankings. Jayden Daniels and Jalen Hurts swapped places, partially because I realized how far Hurts has fallen in the consensus rankings. Hurts is still a top-five QB for me, but he is outside of the top 8 in some consensus rankings. I assume that is because people are scared of A.J. Brown getting traded, and I admit I may be underestimating the chances of that actually happening. Joe Burrow and Caleb Williams also swapped spots. That's because I slowly increase the impact of 2026 projections in my rankings as we get closer to the start of the season. I'll boost the impact of those projections after the draft as well, and then again when we get to August. The reason is twofold: One, this year's points are more valuable the closer we get to playing actual games. Two, the projections get more accurate the more information we have.

The bigger changes start happening at the bottom of the top 24. Willis moved up seven spots from QB26 to QB19 after he signed with the Miami Dolphins. Willis, as we have talked about a lot in this space, has elite rushing upside and has been elite in terms of passing efficiency in the limited opportunities he got in Green Bay. That being said, after the team traded away Jaylen Waddle, I am getting a little more worried about Willis. If they don't make significant additions at wide receiver in the next six weeks, Willis has the potential to be a faller in the future.

If you want to hear more of my thoughts on Willis in Miami, check out a recent episode of FFT Dynasty with Brian Hartman:

Just below Willis, you will see Murray and Tagovailoa as small risers as well. That is because my expectation, as of late March, is that they will beat out J.J. McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr. for the starting jobs. McCarthy and Penix are now part of a group with Shedeur Sanders, Anthony Richardson, and Quinn Ewers. They are guys that I think it may be over for as starters in the NFL, but I am not so sure that I would actually want to drop them in a Superflex league. If they are on the waiver wire, I am picking them up. And as weak as this 2026 NFL Draft class is, I would trade a third-round pick this year for them.

Speaking of that rookie class, Mendoza is still the only QB I expect to crack my top 20 at the position after the draft. But there is buzz about Ty Simpson, and I am starting to believe he won't just be a Round 1 pick, but perhaps a top half of Round 1 pick. If that happens, it is hard to imagine Simpson will be ranked any lower than 26 in the rankings below, and it is almost certain he will be a Round 1 pick in rookie drafts.

Here are my updated Dynasty Quarterback Rankings: