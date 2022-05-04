We heard for months how the 2022 NFL Draft class just wasn't that strong at quarterback and then NFL teams proved it on Draft Day, with Kenny Pickett being the only quarterback selected in the first two rounds of the draft. That goes a long way towards explaining why there isn't a quarterback in my top-24 at the position in the post-draft Dynasty rankings below.

This is a far cry from my pre-draft expectations when I said Malik Willis could be the 1.01 in Superflex rookie-only draft. I still maintain that he might have been if just one of the pre-draft rumors of Willis being selected top-15 had proven true. Instead, Pickett, with his far less exciting ceiling, went to the Steelers and Willis fell all the way to the Titans at pick 86.

If you're in a one-quarterback league and only care about upside I could understand still taking Willis over Pickett but I'm more inclined to listen to what the league told us. In a league where no position is more important, they told us they don't believe any of these guys are difference makers.

While it's true the rookies didn't impact the rankings as much as I expected, there were some impacts made by the draft. The biggest winner was Jalen Hurts, who added A.J. Brown and saw the Eagles avoid the quarterback position during the draft. That assures he's getting at least one more year as a starter and the way this roster is currently constructed I wouldn't expect the Eagles to be in a position to draft one of the top guys next either. Hurts moved up to No. 9 and he's closer to Joe Burrow at six than he is Justin Fields at 12.

The biggest losers since the last update are Baker Mayfield and Aaron Rodgers. Mayfield, because it's looking more and more like he won't have a starting job in 2022. Rodgers, because even with Christian Watson I don't believe the Packers have a No. 1 receiver and without a No. 1 receiver I don't believe Rodgers is a top-12 quarterback this year. If you're 38 years old and not currently a difference-maker, it's hard to get excited about your Dynasty value.

The other change you may notice is that there is a new No. 1 for the first time in more than a year. Josh Allen moved ahead of Patrick Mahomes. That may seem off after Mahomes added Skyy Moore, but it's a product of the fact that I weigh 2022 projections more heavily after the draft than a do before the draft and Allen has a fairly significant advantage in 2022 projections even after the Moore addition.

Here are my updated Dynasty quarterback rankings: