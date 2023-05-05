A funny thing about post-draft Dynasty rankings is that the vast majority of veterans are fallers in the rankings, only because they had rookies added in front of them. That's true for every quarterback in the rankings below behind Anthony Richardson, who came in as QB9 in his rankings debut.

Richardson is at the top of a large tier of quarterbacks who have immense upside, but very little floor. Everyone in the top eight above him is a safer bet to be in the top 10 for the next five years, none of them are over 27. Everyone from nine through 15 in the rankings has the upside to be a top five quarterback, but lacks the top-12 floor of the QBs in the top eight. One of those quarterbacks, Deshaun Watson, would have been a riser if not for Richardson. Bryce Young, and C.J. Stroud moving into the rankings in front of him.

In 2022 Watson was a shell of his former self. He only topped 230 passing yards once in six games and only had two games with multiple touchdown passes. If he's never any better than he was last year, he won't ever be a Fantasy starter again. But from 2018-2020 he was arguably the second-best quarterback in football. He ranked second in yards per attempt (8.3) and completion percentage (68.7%) while also averaging 30 rushing yards per game.

Deshaun Watson CLE • QB • #4 CMP% 58.2 YDs 1102 TD 7 INT 5 YD/Att 6.48 View Profile

If Watson gets back to what he was before his suspension, he's in the discussion for the top five QBs in Dynasty. And the fact that the Browns added both Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman this offseason suggests the Browns are going to do everything that can to help their star QB perform like a star QB. It also suggests they are going to pass a lot more than they previously have under Kevin Stefanski.

Watson ranks 14th in the rankings below, because for rebuilders the top three rookies are better options, but he has as much potential upside as anyone in these rankings. It won't take but a month of good play for Dynasty managers to elevate Watson to his prior place in the rankings. That makes him an excellent buy candidate.

Here are my updated Dynasty QB rankings: