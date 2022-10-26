It would be an understatement to say there's been little change at the top of my Dynasty quarterback rankings over the last month. The top 10 is exactly the same as it was in September in exactly the same order. In fact, the only player in the top 20 to move more than two spots was Tom Brady falling from 17 to 22. That, along with Trey Lance moving up the past month deserves some explanation.

I weigh current season in these rankings and that weighting decreases as the season goes on. Almost all of Brady's value is tied up in 2022 results and the opposite is true of Lance. This means that it is true that these rankings (at all positions) shade more toward rebuilding teams than contenders. It's also true that if you're a contender, you should be willing to pay more for production than the trade chart suggests.

There have been some pretty major moves. Geno Smith jumped eight spots on the strength of his performance so far this year. He's far more valuable in two-quarterback leagues, but he's a definite buy for contenders. The bigger move was Sam Ehlinger making his debut in the top 50 after the Colts benched Matt Ryan. Ehlinger now ranks one spot ahead of Bailey Zappe, who is a riser himself.

I don't really expect either of these guys to matter much in a one-quarterback league, but Ehlinger is interesting because of his legs. He ran for 31 touchdowns in his final three seasons at Texas and the Colts cited his mobility as a reason for making the change. With the state of their offensive line play, he'll need it.

Ehlinger doesn't have the pedigree of Daniel Jones, but that's the archetype for him being Fantasy relevant. Run for 50 yards a game and find your way to two touchdowns and you have a pretty good chance of being top-12 in the current NFL.

Here are my updated Dynasty quarterback rankings: