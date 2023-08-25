Since the last time I updated these rankings we've had three quarterback competitions decided. Anthony Richardson has been named the starter in Indianapolis, Sam Howell won the job in Washington, and Baker Mayfield will start Week 1 in Tampa. All three of these quarterbacks received a slight bump in the rankings, but those bumps are less noticeable the further you move down the rankings.

Richardson becomes, for me, one of the hardest QBs in Dynasty to rank. He may be one of the hardest players to rank at any position. His upside, in Shane Steichen's offense and with his athletic profile, is immense. His passing production was poor, but as Justin Fields showed us last year, that does not prevent one from becoming a must-start QB. Is it possible to rank a 21-year-old generational athlete too high at quarterback? Well, he's one spot above Trevor Lawrence in the rankings below and that is certainly going to be too high for some people. It's even too high for me if you play in a Superflex league, because Lawrence's floor is much higher. As I've said many times, I just don't care about floor that much in a one-QB league.

Speaking of floor, Howell has a boost now that he's been named the starter. And watching him in Eric Bienemy's offense in the second week of the preseason made me feel a lot better about his ceiling as well. Howell is likely only a starter in leagues where you start more than one QB, but he has a similar ceiling to Daniel Jones if everything goes right. Howell's value is still closer to QB30 than QB20 on most trade markets, so if you share my enthusiasm, he's an excellent buy before he starts scoring points.

My excitement for Mayfield is almost non-existent. I'm not even confident he will hold the job all year with Kyle Trask looming. But Mayfield does have Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, so there is at least a little bit of upside there. I'd be more likely to sell Mayfield based on this news than buy him.

Here are my updated Dynasty QB rankings: