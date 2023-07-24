Often, when I publish my monthly Dynasty rankings update, I focus on the players who have risen or fallen in the past month. At quarterback this month, that is difficult. Trey Lance is the only quarterback in the top 40 below who moved more than one spot in the past month.

It's been a steady slide for Lance as it looks more and more likely that he will not get a chance at being a QB1 anywhere in 2023. Sure, maybe he'll get to start Week 1 if Brock Purdy isn't 100%, but even that isn't certain with some rumblings the team would prefer Sam Darnold in that situation. The one thing that has become more and more clear is that Purdy will start when he's healthy and the 49ers expect that to be sooner rather than later. That means unless there is a trade, you can't even count on Lance to be your QB2 in a Superflex league. Here are three other QB2s you should still be able to buy pretty cheap:

Sam Howell is a guy I have talked about a lot in this space because of his rushing upside (828 yards and 11 TDs in his final year in college), his weapons (Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson), and the potential upside of being in Eric Bienemy's system. His price is being held down by his draft capital and the fact that he's technically in a competition with Jacoby Brissett in camp. Once he's named the starter officially, I would expect a bump in cost. There is top-15 upside there.

Jared Goff isn't as cheap as Howell, but he gives much more floor and may even have better weapons than Howell if Jameson Williams shows up in the second half of the season and delivers on his upside. Last year was Goff's third season with at least 4,400 passing yards, proving that he is more than just a product of Sean McVay's system. Goff finished last year as QB8, but his Dynasty cost is closer to QB20.

Jimmy Garoppolo has been all but forgotten in the Josh Jacobs contract drama, but Garoppolo passed his physical and avoided the PUP list. You can't count on Garoppolo to play 17 games, but as long as he's healthy, I would expect him to be a solid QB2 throwing to Davante Adams, Jakob Meyers, and Hunter Renfrow. He has experience in Josh McDaniels system and has been one of the most efficient QBs in the NFL when healthy. We may learn, like we just did with Goff, that Garoppolo's success wasn't all about his head coach.

Here are my updated Dynasty QB rankings: