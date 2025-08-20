The vast majority of the Dynasty Fantasy Football analysts I have come to know in my time in the industry prefer tiers to rankings. We believe they are more indicative of reality, as opposed to linear rankings, and they are more helpful for Fantasy managers. Some managers feel the same, but the other thing most Fantasy analysts know is that rankings are still king. People want an answer when they ask "Jalen Hurts or Patrick Mahomes?" Even if the best answer is: "they're in the same tier." This month, as we head ever closer to point-scoring season in Dynasty leagues, I have decided to give you both. I've included for you below the updated rankings and tiers for the quarterback position.

One thing you may notice is that the order in the rankings may not match the tiers. That is because of an inherit problem in one set of Dynasty rankings: Superflex ve one-QB leagues. So the rankings below are in the order these QBs rank for me in one-QB leagues and the tiers are in the order I would place them in Superflex leagues. There aren't a lot of guys who have big swings in value, though Anthony Richardson and Justin Fields are exceptions because of the combination of their upside and the uncertainty about their starting roles in the future.

The biggest risers in the rankings below are Drake Maye and Joe Flacco, though neither changed tiers. Maye is part of a massive Tier 3 that includes seven quarterbacks who all have a claim on being a top-10 QB. These guys will have a hard time breaking into Tier 2 with Joe Burrow, Hurts, and Mahomes, but if you told me someone was going to Maye would be second on the list, behind only Caleb Williams. The keys for a Maye breakout will be just how healthy Stefon Diggs is and just how much Josh McDaniels lets his second-year QB run.

Flacco went up four spots due to our expectations that he will be named the Week 1 starter. He has thrown for 4,755 yards and 32 touchdowns in his last 17 starts, which should maybe earn him a higher ranking, but we project the Browns to be the worst team in their division which should mean they turn to the younger guys sooner rather than later. Still, Flacco has a Week 1 matchup against the Bengals, and should be added if he is on the waiver wire in your league. We may rank him as a top 12 QB in Week 1.

The only quarterback that fell more than one spot in the last month was Kyler Murray. He is in the same tier as Maye, and still has considerable upside, but I am growing concerned that the Cardinals offense in 2025 will look too much like their offense in 2024, and that Murray may be starting over with a new offensive coordinator next year. Like Maye, and the other QBs in this tier, expect small movement in the coming months, but I would be surprised at a tier move unless Murray and Marvin Harrison show something different early in the season.

