As we inch our way towards the start of training camp, many Fantasy Football players are just beginning to emerge from their slumber. Now, I know that if you're reading my Dynasty content in the offseason, you never went into hibernation...just like you know that half of your league did. So as they awake it's a great time to try to engage them in trade talks. With that in mind, I'm sharing some of my favorite Dynasty buys as we head into the preseason. There can be several things that make a player a Dynasty buy. For a contender, it's simply someone who can help you win a ring this season, what else really matters? For others, it may be a player who I expect to greatly increase his value this season, or simply someone the industry is simply too low on. The best buys fit multiple categories.

Patrick Mahomes fits all three categories. He's my number one quarterback for 2024, which makes him the very best quarterback for a contender. He's also my number one QB for Dynasty, which is ever so slightly ahead of consensus. And I think he could have a record-breaking 2024, which would certainly increase his Dynasty value this season. I wrote plenty about Mahomes in my Dynasty QB Tiers article last week, so we will move on to the other guys.

Aaron Rodgers currently ranks as QB30 in the Fantasy Pros consensus Dynasty rankings. I get it, he's 40 years old, coming off an Achilles injury, and he hasn't completed a pass in a live NFL game since January of 2023. Still, the last season he was a starter he threw for 3,695 yards and 26 touchdowns. The year before he won the MVP. If you're a contender in a Superflex league, Rodgers is the perfect target to add upside as your QB2. If he's himself I'd expect a top-15 season.

One other person I wrote about last week was Justin Fields. He's one of my favorite buys for rebuilders, particularly in one-QB leagues. He's almost free in that format and could become a must-start QB at any time. But his teammate Russell Wilson threw 26 touchdown passes in 15 games last year and is currently ranked as QB33 in Dynasty. I fully expect Wilson to start the year as the Steelers' starting QB and he was basically a top 12 QB last year when active. You could acquire Wilson for a Round 2 pick in Superflex and make an enormous profit if he holds on to the job.

Younger QBs I'm buying in two-QB leagues are Bryce Young and Will Levis. For the most part, I think we're making too much of their rookie struggles and they both received big upgrades in terms of coaching and weapons in the offseason. I rank both as top 20 Dynasty QBs and prefer both to Drake Maye and Deshaun Watson, who rank higher than them in consensus rankings.

Here are my updated Dynasty QB rankings: