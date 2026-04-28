Generally speaking, after the NFL Draft, there are a lot more fallers than risers when it comes to the veterans. That's because guys get replaced, get more competition, or simply because new players get added to the rankings. At quarterback, that is not as much of a concern this year. Fernando Mendoza was the only rookie to crack my top 30 in the rankings below. No quarterbacks lost their job, at least as far as we know. So there are not that many changes to my Dynasty Quarterback Rankings over the last month.

Two minor exceptions are Malik Willis and Tyler Shough. If you have been following along in this space, you know I am very excited about Willis getting an opportunity to start for the Miami Dolphins. He has been wildly effective as a passer over the last two seasons (10.9 yards per attempt, 134.6 passer rating, albeit in a very small sample size. He's also averaged more than 40 rushing yards per game in six career starts. This is the type of profile we get very excited about in Fantasy Football. But I am getting concerned it is a trap.

While the Dolphins did add some pass catchers in the draft, they waited until Round 3 to do it. Caleb Douglas does not move the needle much for me, and Chris Bell is recovering from a torn ACL. This matters more in Miami because their top three veteran receivers are Jalen Tolbert, Malik Washington, and Tutu Atwell. This receiving corps would present a challenge for an established quarterback. It could be too much for Willis to overcome. That risk matters much more in Superflex leagues, which is why Willis falls to QB23 in that format for me.

Looking to make a trade? My Dynasty trade charts, for both one-QB and Superflex leagues, are updated over at SportsLine. Check them out here.

Shough was a couple of spots behind Willis in my last rankings, but the draft could not have gone much better for him. The Saints used the number eight pick to take Jordyn Tyson, a wide receiver who may just have the most upside in this class. They also added tight end Oscar Delp in Round 3 and wide receiver Bryce Lance in Round 4. This is an astonishing collection of talent around Shough when you consider he already had Chris Olave, Juwan Johnson, and Travis Etienne as primary contributors. Add in the fact that he has Kellen Moore calling plays and there is a legitimate chance that Shough is a borderline QB1 in 2026. He doesn't have as much upside as Willis, but he has a lot more help.

Preparing for your Dynasty rookie draft? Don't forget to check out our prospect previews on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty. In the month of April, I had Matt Waldman, J.J. Zachariason, Jacob Gibbs, and more on to break down the 2026 rookie class. Here's my episode with Jeff Bell discussing the quarterbacks:

The biggest risk to a quarterback for Dynasty purposes is their team being one of the worst in the league this season, and having a top-five pick in next year's draft. That seems far more likely for the Dolphins than it does the Saints. You could make the argument that the Saints will have the best offense in their division. For those reasons, Shough sneaks into my top 20 below, and he may not be done rising yet.

Here are my updated Dynasty Quarterback Rankings: