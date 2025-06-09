One of the things I have focused on changing in my Dynasty approach the past year is recognizing the difference between certain QBs value in one-QB leagues versus Superflex leagues. Those high-upside QBs with no certainty of a starting job beyond 2025 (Justin Fields and Anthony Richardson, to name two) are riskier propositions in Superflex. In the past, my rankings and tiers didn't always reflect that. To remedy the issue, I adjusted the math on my Superflex trade chart, which now allows me to rank or tier quarterbacks for either format. Below, you will see my first tiers specifically for Superflex leagues. This just happens to coincide with a very bad week for Richardson.

He has recently been sidelined by a shoulder injury and the team is hoping to get him back during training camp. This has caused me to change my Week 1 projected starter for the Colts to Daniel Jones. It also means we may not see Richardson as a starting QB again, ever. While I would still bet on Jones getting benched at some point, the odds of Richardson starting multiple games and doing enough to be a starter in 2026 have dropped considerably. Likewise, Richardson dropped to Tier 7 with Jones, Jaxson Dart, and Jalen Milroe. Three of these QBs are guys I would rather roster on rebuilders than contenders, and Jones is the one who could actually be a good QB2 in Superflex leagues to begin this year.

One tier higher, in Tier 6, you will find the veteran starters: Geno Smith, Matthew Stafford, Russell Wilson, and Aaron Rodgers. This is a contender-only tier, though Smith could have three solid QB2 seasons left in him. Rodgers is the one I am most skeptical of. That's partially because of his mediocre play since the start of 2022, partially because of Arthur Smith's run-heavy offense, and partially because it feels like Rodgers could just decide he doesn't actually want to play football anymore at any moment. If I was a rebuilder I would take any of the guys in Tier 7 over Rodgers, well at least the three young guys. Wilson is the most likely to lose his job this year, but he was also better than any of these guys on a per-game basis last year. Brian Daboll is entering a must-win year and I don't think he'll give up on saving his job and playing the young guy until he absolutely has to.

Here are my updated Superflex Dynasty QB Tiers: