Dynasty Fantasy football quarterback tiers: Caleb Williams sits alone in Tier 2 amid upside, accuracy concerns

When putting together Fantasy Football Tiers, one of the things I struggle with is whether or not it makes sense to have a one-man tier. Take Tier 1 below, for example. Technically speaking, I think Josh Allen probably deserves a tier of his own, and I could make an argument that Joe Burrow could as well. Instead, I grouped them together with Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, Jalen Hurts, and Lamar Jackson. For me, these are the elite QB1s in Dynasty Fantasy Football. I would not be surprised if any of them were the QB1 in 2026, and they should all have a very good three-year run, if not longer, ahead of them.

I can't quite put Caleb Williams in that tier. I am not as certain about his upside or his floor, but his value is significantly higher for me than guys like Justin Herbert or Patrick Mahomes, who occupy the tier below him. So Williams gets a tier to himself, and it is probably worth talking about why.

Let's start with the positive. Williams is a former No. 1 overall pick who is still only 24 years old. In Year 2, he improved his yards per pass attempt from 6.3 to 6.9, his pass touchdown rate from 3.6% to 4.8%, and most importantly, cut his sack rate by more than half. He has Ben Johnson running the offense and an exciting trio of young pass catchers in Luther Burden III, Colston Loveland, and Rome Odunze. Williams also added 3.3 Fantasy points per game on the ground last year and finished as QB8 with an average of 21.7 FPPG. This profile looks very much like an ascending elite Fantasy quarterback, and there is good reason to expect that his second year in Ben Johnson's system will be his best.

Recently, I had Alfredo Brown on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty, and we broke down the Dynasty value for Tyler Shough, Jaxson Dart, and more. Check it out:

So why isn't Caleb Williams in Tier 1? It's the one thing that didn't improve last year, his accuracy. According to PFF, Williams had a 14.6% off-target rate last year. That ranked dead last amongst QBs with at least 280 drop backs last year, just behind Michael Penix and J.J. McCarthy. Only 79% of his passes were graded as catchable, which was also the worst mark in the league. This was a problem last year as well, and it has been particularly noticeable on deep balls. Also, even though he did improve his sack rate drastically last year, there is still a bit of Kyler Murray to his game in that he regularly does not get rid of the ball on schedule.

There is no doubting how good Williams could be, and I would be completely unsurprised if he makes a leap this year and he is viewed as a no-doubt top-five quarterback in all formats. At the same time, I don't think I would be surprised if we got to the middle of the 2026 season and Williams and the Bears were struggling because of his inaccuracy. And that's why he gets Tier 2 to himself. If you like volatility, he is an expensive buy. If you are searching for stability, I am far less certain.

Here are my updated Dynasty Fantasy Football Quarterback Tiers: