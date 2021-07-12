Most people seem to agree now that tiers are more valuable than rankings when evaluating Fantasy Football players. I'd say that's even more true in Dynasty, because of the contrast between rebuilding and competing teams. But what is even more valuable than telling you the tier a player is currently in is correctly speculating where they'll tier in the future. That's the goal for the July update of Dynasty Tiers. You can scroll to the bottom to see the current tiers, but first here are three quarterbacks who could rise quickly in the coming months.

The truth at every position is that young players are the ones likely to rise. But I already have Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields inside my top-12 and I don't have nearly as much interest in Zach Wilson or Mac Jones long term. Trey Lance has the floor of Wilson and Jones, but may have as much Fantasy upside as any quarterback in this class. The first step for Lance to be a riser is to beat out Jimmy Garoppolo.

Uncertainty about Lance's role in 2021 is one of the reasons he's not in the top four along with his limited college track record. But if he wins the job early in the season, he has the upside to have an instant impact like Jalen Hurts did in 2020. Lance's rushing ability combined with an above average set of weapons and Kyle Shanahan running the offense could give him top-five upside as soon as he hits the field.

We're breaking down Dynasty QB tiers below, but what about for redraft leagues? Fantasy Football Today has you covered with a breakdown of their 2021 quarterback tiers:

You don't have to have much of an imagination to see Lance jumping into Tier 3 by the season's end.

Carson Wentz IND • QB • 2 CMP% 57.4 YDs 2620 TD 16 INT 15 YD/Att 6 View Profile

Carson Wentz is reunited with his old offensive coordinator in Indianapolis and if Wentz looks anything like the quarterback we saw with Frank Reich in Philadelphia, he'll skyrocket from his current slot in Tier 6. In 2017, the last time the two were together, Wentz set career highs in touchdown rate (7.5%) and QBR (78.5). He was also considerably better than his career average in all other regards and even ran for a career-best 299 yards in just 13 games.

Wentz doesn't have the Dynasty upside of Lance because he doesn't run as much and he isn't young enough. But he is still just 28 years old, so if Reich unlocks him again, he could have a very solid run of five to 10 years as a Fantasy starter. At the very least, he'd jump into Tier 5 with a strong start and a top-12 season could move him into Tier 4 discussion in an arc similar to Ryan Tannehill's.

Jameis Winston NO • QB • 2 CMP% 63.6 YDs 75 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 6.82 View Profile

Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill will both rise if they win the job in New Orleans, but only Winston is young enough to skyrocket. He's a year younger than Wentz, and for Fantasy purposes, he's shown us more upside as well with top-five finish in 2019.

If Winston wins the job and flashes that 5,000-yard upside without all the turnovers, he could leap just as high as Wentz. The difference for Dynasty purposes is certainty about the future. If Winston did all that and got a long-term deal from the Saints? It's possible he could jump as high as Tier 3.

For Hill, Tier 5 is the likely landing spot and he earns (and keeps) the starting role. Tier 4 is possible, but a rushing quarterback who will turn 31 before the season starts is a very risky prospect. He would have to be exceptional early in the season to earn that kind of boost.

Of course ,the one thing that could derail all these plans is if Winston earns the job but Hill is even more involved than he was with Drew Brees under center. I wouldn't put that past Sean Payton, and it's part of the reason they're both no higher than they currently are.

Here are the updated Dynasty Quarterback Tiers: