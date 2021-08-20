In both redraft and dynasty leagues, Patrick Mahomes is in a tier of his own. He's still just 25 years old, he's already won an MVP, and a Super Bowl, and he's already delivered two seasons of at least 30 Fantasy points per game.

There are plenty of people out there making the case that someone will step up and be better than Mahomes this year. And to be fair, that's likely. If you're asking me "Patrick Mahomes or the field?" I'd probably take the field. But that's different than asking whether any one individual will outscore him this year. We have no reason to think they will.

What is more likely is that someone joins Mahomes in Tier 1. There are three young quarterbacks in Tier 2, champing at the bit.

I view the most likely candidate as Lamar Jackson. Jackson averaged 32.5 Fantasy points per game in 2019, which was almost as good as Mahomes' 2018. Like Mahomes, Jackson took a step back last year, but his 25.7 FPPG would have been elite in most seasons, just not the wacky 2020. If they can ever get healthy, Jackson should have the best receiving corps of his career, and he won't even turn 25 until 2022. If Jackson can have a season that is 90% of what he gave us in 2019, he'll join Mahomes at the top.

Josh Allen is the quarterback most projected as QB2 this year, and he came the closest to dethroning Mahomes last year, with 29.4 Fantasy points per game. I project Allen to have the same step back that Mahomes and Jackson did after their breakouts, but it doesn't have to work that way. If Allen can replicate what he did last year, or even improve on it, he'd join Mahomes by midseason.

Finally, Kyler Murray feels like the least likely quarterback to join the group, but it's not impossible. Unlike Jackson and Allen, Murray hasn't given us a full season of Mahomes-like production. He gave us 10 games, before a shoulder injury derailed him in 2020. Still, Murray is the youngest of the group and just added A.J. Green and Rondale Moore to his receiving corps. He could make the Year 3 leap as a passer that Allen did, and he's already had a better Year 1 and Year 2 than Allen.

Are these the only quarterbacks who could join Mahomes in Tier 1? Unless he has a really bad year, I'd say yes...for now. But Trevor Lawrence, Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, Justin Fields, Trey Lance, and more are coming. The deepest position in Fantasy Football looks as deep as ever.

Here are my updated Dynasty Quarterback Tiers: