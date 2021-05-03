The week after the NFL Draft is a hectic one for Dynasty Fantasy Football managers. For many, it's the first time they've looked closely at their roster since December. And some may not like what they see. If you were a Fantasy manager with James Robinson, Melvin Gordon, or Raheem Mostert on your roster, you're not going to like what has happened to their value. Same for those Fantasy managers who were counting on Marquise Brown, Devante Parker, Christian Kirk, or Hayden Hurst to improve on their 2020 performance.

While the draft gives us no shortage of Fantasy losers, it also gives us the chance to plug the class of 2021 into the top 150 for the first time. Nineteen rookies cracked my updated Top 15, which fits well with what I said in the rookie rankings update: There is a tier in one-quarterback leagues right around the 20th rookie. There certainly aren't 24 rookies who feel like good picks in the first two rounds of a rookie draft.

Speaking of the first two rounds, Ja'Marr Chase and Najee Harris are the only two rookies who cracked the top-24 in the updated trade chart. Travis Etienne, Kyle Pitts, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle joined them in the top 50. As always, it's important to clarify that these rookies are more valuable to teams that are rebuilding and that most of them are far less valuable to contenders. For example: Harris, Etienne, and Chase are the only rookies in my top 70 redraft players.

The chart below is based on a one-quarterback PPR Dynasty league. if you're allowed to start more than one quarterback then bump every QB by eight points in the chart. If you're playing in a tight end premium league, inflate the tight ends by nine points. And always remember that any two-for-one or three-for-one deal must pay the team giving up the best player a premium of at least 10%.