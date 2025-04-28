The 2025 Draft is over and it is time to finalize our rookie draft preparations. Below I have put together my top 50 rookies for PPR Superflex leagues. Before we get to those rankings, I want to say a word about how to adjust these tiers if you're on a one-QB league, a half PPR league, or a tight-end premium league.

If you only start one quarterback, I wouldn't draft Cam Ward until late Round 2, or mid-Round 2 if you're really high on him. No other quarterback in this class is in my top 40 in this class in one quarterback leagues. If you wanted to reach for Jaxson Dart in Round 3, it wouldn't be the worst pick, but it would have to be the very back of the draft. I am honestly not sure there is a quarterback in this class who ever regularly produces like a top-12 option.

If you are in a non-PPR or half-PPR league, the running backs all get a boost, but not an equal boost. Quinshon Judkins, Kaleb Johnson, and RJ Harvey would get the biggest boost. In that format, TreVeyon Henderson takes the biggest hit, falling as low as RB6 in the class. That's saying a lot because as you will see below Henderson is my second favorite 2025 back in full PPR. He could lead all running backs in catches playing in Josh McDaniels system.

Finally, if tight end-premium scoring, both Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren move up to Round 1, and Loveland could go as high as Tier 2. Harold Fannin, Mason Taylor, Elijah Arroyo, and Terrance Ferguson all get a smaller boost, and any could be under consideration with a Round 2 pick.

The final thing I want to say is, yes, I put numbers by their names because everyone loves rankings, but put more stock in the tiers than the rankings. Most tiers will give you options at multiple positions, depending on what you need.

Tier 1

1. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

One man is an island in this class, and it is Jeanty. He's the 1.01 regardless of your scoring system or how many quarterbacks you can start. Jeanty ranks as my RB2 in Dynasty before he plays a game and has a 2025 projection of 1,731 total yards, 12.6 touchdowns, and 294 PPR Fantasy points, which could make him a top-five pick as a rookie.

Tier 2

2. Cam Ward, QB, Titans

3. Travis Hunter, WR, Jaguars

4. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots

5. Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers

6. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers

7. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns

I think a reasonable person could view any of these players as the second-best in the class, but the truth is if Judkins is the guy you want you should trade down a few spots because he is definitely going to go later than most of these guys in most drafts. Hunter has the best upside in the class, and if he plays an 80% snap share at wide receiver he may be a top-five wide receiver in Dynasty by the end of the year. That being said, if you are scared of the risk of him playing both ways, Tetairoa McMillan is a great option as a WR1. I love this tier and would be trying to trade into the top seven if I had pick 8-12.

Tier 3

8. Matthew Golden, WR, Packers

9. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers

10. Luther Burden, WR, Bears

11. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Steelers

12. Colston Loveland, TE, Bears

13. RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos

14. Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants

I would guess I am going to be the low guy on Harvey, but as you can see I do think it would be reasonable to take him as early as the 8th pick, especially if you need a running back. I was much higher on Johnson in the pre-draft process and I am not entirely sure the Broncos situation is significantly better than the Steelers. Both backs will share, and I am slightly more comfortable betting on Johnson's talent.

Tier 4

15. Tyler Warren, TE, Colts

16. Jayden Higgins, WR, Texans

17. Jack Bech, WR, Raiders

18. Tre Harris, WR, Chargers

19. Jalen Milroe, QB, Seahawks

20. Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants

There is no telling how long it takes for Milroe to get a chance to start in Seattle, but in Superflex, his upside is too intoxicating to pass on in the second half of Round 2. If you are looking at recent quarterbacks who have overcome falling out of the top 30 picks you will see several incredible athletes, and Milroe is certainly that. Warren has great upside too, just a terrible landing spot. I wouldn't blame you if you still wanted to bet on the upside and a future QB upgrade, but I would only do that if rebuilding.

Tier 5

21. Harold Fannin, TE, Browns

22. Dylan Sampson, RB, Browns

23. Ollie Gordon, RB, Dolphins

24. Jaylin Noel, WR, Texans

25. Tyler Shough, QB, Saints

26. Mason Taylor, TE, Jets

27. Jordan James, RB, 49ers

This is the point where you may be just as happy trading out for a 2026 Round 2 pick. Sampson was much higher in my pre-draft rankings, but it is hard to get too excited after the Browns took Judkins early in Round 2. James also starts behind a feature running back, but there have been enough mid-round 49ers running backs to find success, that James was actually a riser for me after getting drafted to play behind Christian McCaffrey.

Tier 6

28. Devin Neal, RB, Saints

29. Kyle Williams, WR Patriots

30. Terrance Ferguson, TE, Rams

31. Elijah Arroyo, TE, Seahawks

32. Trevor Etienne, RB, Panthers

33. Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars

34. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Browns

Enough people have said enough words about why Sanders fell in the NFL Draft. I am certainly not ready to write him off, but I never thought he had elite upside, I was just hoping for the security of Draft capital. Now he's in a dogfight just to get one start. Devin Neal is my favorite player in this tier, and if Alvin Kamara moves on after 2025, I do believe he could beat Kendre Miller out for the RB1 job in 2026.

Tier 7

35. Jalen Royals, WR, Chiefs

36. Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Lions

37. Dillon Gabriel, QB, Browns

38. Damien Martinez, RB, Seahawks

39. Pat Bryant, WR, Broncos

40. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Titans

41. Savion Williams, RB, Packers

42. Jarquez Hunter, RB, Rams

43. DJ Giddens, RB, Colts

44. Jaydon Blue, RB, Cowboys

45. Thomas Fidone, TE, Giants

46. Tahj Brooks, RB, Bengals

47. Quinn Ewers, QB, Dolphins

48. Brashard Smith, RB, Chiefs

49. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Commanders

50. Gunnar Helm, TE, Titans

When we get to late Round 3, and certainly Round 4, feel free to go get your guy. Martinez has talent I love, Blue may have a chance at rookie production, Royals and Smith get a chance with the Chiefs, and Fidone is an elite athlete. These are stress-free picks because 90% of them are going to be misses, so I would prioritize personal preference and upside here. There are a few names not in my top 50, who are in the consensus rankings. They are Woody Marks, Chimere Dike, Tai Felton, Tory Horton, Dont'e Thornton, Jaylin Lane, and Ornde Gadsden. They're all fine Round 4 picks as well if you prefer them.