Dynasty ranking changes from January to February are generally pretty minimal. They are mostly influenced by the smattering of news we get and my first run at 2026 Fantasy Football projections. This year, at quarterback, the changes in the rankings are almost completely nonexistent. Just don't get used to this static situation because before I release my March rankings, there are at least eight quarterbacks who could change uniforms and their Dynasty outlook radically altered.

My way-too-early 2026 quarterback projections are here.

The first two obvious names are Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa. Both of their respective teams have new coaches and have expressed at least some interest in moving on from their very expensive quarterbacks. The risk of them not finding starting jobs has already been factored in to some degree, but it could be worse. For either of these quarterbacks, if their situations are unresolved a month from now, I will be more nervous. At the same time, if they find a new home as a starter in March, they could be risers. I am more optimistic both about Murray's chances of finding a starting job and his Fantasy upside if he does, which is why he is ranked considerably higher than Tagovailoa.

Earlier in February, I had Jay Felicio from QB List on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty to discuss the state of the quarterback position. Check it out:

The free agent I am most interested in monitoring in the next month is Malik Willis. From my view, those two teams we just talked about, the Dolphins and the Cardinals, are the two most likely to give Willis a starter's contract in 2026. The path to him being a riser in the next month is if Willis receives a contract that offers him more long-term security than what Justin Fields received last year. These two coaching staffs have close connections to the Packers, so if anyone is willing to take that risk, it should be them. Over the past two seasons, Willis has thrown 89 passes and averaged 10.9 yards per attempt with six touchdowns and zero interceptions. Combine that with his rushing upside, and if Willis gets a three-year deal, he could vault into the top 20 in the rankings below.

Other quarterbacks who could see the biggest gains or losses in the next month are Jacoby Brissett, Aaron Rodgers, Daniel Jones, and Geno Smith. Of course, we have no reason to expect Rodgers to make a decision that fast, and we'll have to wait until August at least to see how Jones' rehab is coming. One thing is for sure: We should expect far more changes in the Dynasty QB rankings next month than we got this month. We may even get to add Derek Carr back in if he decides to return to the NFL.

I don't rank rookies until they are drafted, but I have already started to think about where I will put them. Assuming Fernando Mendoza is taken first overall by the Raiders, I anticipate he will rank somewhere between QB15 and QB18 in the rankings below. I would be surprised if any other rookie cracks the top 25.

Here are my updated Dynasty QB rankings: