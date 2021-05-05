Fantasy Football is all about opportunity and talent. In Dynasty we mix in age as well, and Ja'Marr Chase may just be the perfect combination of all three. Just 21 years old, Chase was a top-five pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. His new team, the Bengals, figures to run one of the most pass-happy offenses in the league. The guy throwing all those passes, Joe Burrow, was Chase's quarterback in 2019 at LSU, when Chase caught 84 passes for 1,780 yards, and 20 touchdowns.

If you were looking for the anatomy of an instant top 12 Dynasty receiver, there it is. Chase debuts at No. 8 in the rankings below, but he could climb even higher if his potential is realized in Year 1. And he's not the only rookie who could be moving up in 2021.

DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle landed in similar situations. They both have a chance to become No. 1 receivers on their own teams this year and both have second-year quarterbacks with high ceilings and low floors. Smith is the more polished receiver, but Waddle is generally viewed as having more upside long-term. While neither receiver ranks as high as Chase, that could change if Tua Tagovailoa or Jalen Hurts makes a leap as second-year passers often do.

We'll tell you where the rookie receivers are ranked and which veterans moved up or down after the NFL Draft on the Fantasy Football Today podcast. Listen below and follow at Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts:

The only other rookie receivers who landed in the initial top 50 in the rankings were Terrace Marshall and Rondale Moore. They both have the potential to crack the top 20 in the future, but they have obstacles in the way as well. I love Moore's athleticism paired with Kyler Murray, and I expect Marshall's connection to Joe Brady will earn him plenty of opportunities.

Will someone outside the top 50 shoot up in the rankings this fall? It's likely, but they'll have to prove it on the field first.