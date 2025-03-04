With the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Combine, the pieces are starting to come into place for 2025 rookie drafts. I saw "starting to" because until the 2025 NFL Draft, the rookie rankings will remain very fluid. Landing spot and draft capital are still extremely important to most rookie drafters, so we'll be adjusting these rankings until early May, at least.

Still, with a little more information at hand it felt like a good time to invite Aaron St. Denis (@ffmadscientist) on to Fantasy Football Today Dynasty for our first rookie mock draft of 2025. You can listen to us complete the draft here:

The below mock draft is based in a Superflex league with tight-end premium scoring. Here are the results of the mock draft:

Round 1

1.01 Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

1.02 Cam Ward, QB, Miami

1.03 Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

1.04 TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

1.05 Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

1.06 Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

1.07 Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

1.08 Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

1.09 Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

1.10 Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

1.11 Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

1.12 Harold Fannin, TE, Bowling Green

The most notable part of this Round 1 may be a name that is missing, Travis Hunter. His absence is entirely due to concern that Hunter will play more cornerback than wide receiver. St. Denis said on the podcast that he is expecting Hunter to be a full-time cornerback in the NFL, playing limited snaps at wide receiver. If that is the case, Hunter probably won't be worth a Round 2 pick in rookie drafts that do not reward Fantasy points for defensive statistics. Still, if Hunter is a full-time wide receiver it is also possible that Hunter is the best wide receiver in this draft. That makes it nearly impossible to rank without more information.

Round 2

2.01 Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

2.02 Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

2.03 Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

2.04 Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

2.05 Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

2.06 Travis Hunter, WR, Colorado

2.07 Ollie Gordon, RB, Oklahoma State

2.08 Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

2.09 Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

2.10 Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

2.11 Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

2.12 Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

What stood out to me as we were completing this draft is that, at least in Superflex tight end premium leagues, I need to go get some more Round 2 picks. Judkins, Johnson, Loveland, and Neal could all have a Round 1 argument in this format, and if Hunter is primarily a wide receiver there may be legitimately 17 players worthy of a first-round pick in this class. Trading vets is one way to acquire these picks, but I am also interested in trading back out of Round 1 in some instances. I am not sure there was a big difference between the 10th pick and the 16th pick in this draft, and it's generally pretty easy to move back and add future second round picks. That's definitely something I will be trying to do in the coming months.