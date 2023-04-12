A lot of things are going to change in rookie rankings between now and the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft. Bijan Robinson being No. 1 overall, in a tier of his own in one-quarterback leagues, is not one of the things I expect to change.

Robinson is everyone's No. 1 running back and the only back being talked about as a first-round pick. Even if he falls to the beginning of Round 2, even if some team drafts Jahmyr Gibbs ahead of him, I don't believe Dynasty managers will make the same mistake they did with Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jonathan Taylor. I'm telling you right now that I won't. As you can easily see in Dan Schneier's Dynasty profile of Robinson, the strengths dwarf the weaknesses.

Speaking of Gibbs, he's in a tier of his own as a running back as well. That's not because I don't like the class, but I just really like the top two. In fact, I like the middle of this class so much that I'd argue half of the second round should be running backs. Guys like Roschon Johnson, Devon Achane, and Zach Evans could leap into the back-end of Round 1 if things go well for them on Draft Day.

While Robinson's spot seems secure, I have no idea how we'll end up ranking the quarterbacks. Anthony Richardson, Bryce Young, and C.J. Stroud all have a strong case for QB1. We had Matt Waldman on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty this week breaking down this trio and the 2023 Draft class. Check it out:

My current, 30,000-foot view of these three quarterbacks is this: Richardson has by far the most upside and almost no floor at all. Young excites me the most in Year 1, but he's historically small for an NFL quarterback. Stroud is the most likely to be a "franchise quarterback" if you define that by the Andy Dalton/Derek Carr "start for multiple contracts for the team that drafts you" method, but also the least likely to produce a QB1 overall season.

Richardson will move to QB1 in all formats if he's a top-five pick and the team indicates that it is open to starting him in Year 1. But he can't be QB1 now because I believe there's a better-than-accepted chance that he falls to the late first or further, has to sit in Year 1, and never develops enough as a passer to earn a true shot. In other words, his legs are good enough that if he plays in the NFL, he'll play in Fantasy.

Below you'll find my top 25 rookies for PPR leagues, non-PPR, Superflex leagues, and tight end premium leagues. The sheet is sorted by PPR rankings, but you can see the rankings from left to right, just as they're listed above. I've included each prospects 2023 Week 1 age and I've color coded by one-QB PPR tier. After the NFL Draft I will update this list and expand it to the top 40.