We are less than three days away from Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft. We are less than five days from learning how the NFL values the 40 prospects I have ranked below. From Round 1 on Thursday through Round 7 on Sunday, there are still a lot of questions left to be answered. Below, I have ranked my top 40 prospects for Dynasty Fantasy Football and put them in tiers. Those tiers are based more on my confidence level in where they will be drafted in rookie drafts. For instance, the top six certainly are not in the same tier in terms of value, but in every rookie mock I have done so far, they have been the top six drafted. Before we get to those rankings, here are my biggest questions for each day:

Day 1

Will Ty Simpson sneak into Round 1?

This is a weak quarterback class, but there is pretty solid agreement that Fernando Mendoza is the best QB in the class, and Ty Simpson is second. But being the second QB will mean something completely different if Simpson is drafted in Round 1 versus Round 3. Below, I put Simpson in the borderline Round 1 tier, and it all comes down to his draft capital. If he is drafted in Round 1, he will be in Round 1 of rookie Superflex drafts. If he is not, he will not. Everyone with a late 2026 first-round pick is pulling for him.

Day 2

Who is the second running back drafted?

You will notice below there is only one running back in my top six. There are five in the second tier. Any of those guys could vault to RB2 in this class and the first round of rookie drafts if they are drafted in Round 2 of the NFL draft to a team that needs a running back. Emmett Johnson is currently my favorite because I believe he is the most complete professional running back. But I agree with pretty much everyone who I have talked to about the subject, the NFL gets to pick who RB2 in this class is, and we really have no idea who that will be.

Day 3

How do teams value Adam Randall and Eli Heidenreich?

Both Randall and Heidenreich have intriguing upside and could offer big PPR upside if they land in the right spot. I am not really expecting them to be drafted until Round 3, but I will be very interested if they land in a good spot early in the day on Saturday. They could even jump a tier in my rankings in the perfect situation.

Top 6...likely

1. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

2. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

3. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

4. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

5. Makai Lemon, WR, USC

6. KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

There is not a whole lot left to say about this group. I did recently move Tyson up above Lemon, as it seems NFL teams are not going to hold Tyson's injury history against him. At this point, I wouldn't be surprised if my top four players are all drafted in the first 12 picks of the NFL Draft. Lemon's landing spot may matter more than how high he goes in Round 1. He was mostly a slot player in college, and there are several teams that have gone with heavier personnel in recent years. If Lemon lands on a team that regularly plays two or three tight ends, he could be a part-time player in Year 1.

They could be Round 1 picks

7. Omar Cooper, WR, Indiana

8. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

9. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

10. Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

11. Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

12. Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

13. Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

14. Mike Washington, RB, Arkansas

15. Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

16. Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State

17. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

18. Chris Brazzell, WR, Tennessee

The first two players in this tier, Cooper and Sadiq, almost certainly will be first-round picks in rookie drafts next month. The last two players, Stowers and Brazzell, are unlikely to crack Round 1, but it is possible. Simpson and Stowers are entirely format dependent. There is no chance Simpson is a Round 1 pick in one-QB leagues, and Stowers, unless he's drafted on Thursday night, probably won't be either. One really interesting name in this tier is Sarratt. There are several draft analysts who like Sarratt more than Cooper. If an NFL team does, he will be one of my biggest post-draft risers.

Filling Out Round 2

19. Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

20. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

21. Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

22. Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

23. Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

24. Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

25. Skyler Bell, WR, Connecticut

26. Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest

27. Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State

Allen seems too low here in comparison to Singleton. Last year, Allen was the better back, but a year ago, everyone believed Singleton was the better prospect. Allen is already 23 years old, does not have a good pass-catching profile, and I am currently expecting him to be a Day 3 pick. All three of those factors keep him ranked well below where his 2025 counting stats suggest he should be. I am hopeful Fields is the big winner in this tier. I like his game and think he was held back by Notre Dame's offense and quarterback play.

Round 3 and later

28. Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

29. Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

30. Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

31. Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC

32. Adam Randall, RB, Clemson

33. Justin Joly, TE, NC State

34. Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor

35. Le'Veon Moss, RB, Texas A&M

36. Myles Montgomery, RB, UCF

37. Eli Heidenreich, RB, Navy

38. Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

39. Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas

40. Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

When you get to Round 3 of your rookie draft, you are simply throwing darts. In a tight-end premium league, you may as well throw a dart at a tight end. In Superflex, QB could be the way to go. That being said, if Randall or Heidenreich land in the perfect spot, they will instantly become one of my favorite Round 3 picks in any format.