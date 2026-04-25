After Thursday night it really felt like things were shaping up well for teams that had a late first or early second in 2026 Dynasty Fantasy Football rookie drafts. That was mostly because Ty Simpson and Jadarian Price surprisingly went in Round 1 of the NFL Draft which all but guaranteed they would be first round picks in rookie drafts. I was feeling more optimistic about rookie picks. Then Day 2 happened.

We did not get one single running back in Round 2, that was the first warning sign. Downgrade Emmett Johnson, Mike Washington, Jonah Coleman, and Nick Singleton. Then high-upside wide receivers Chris Brazzell, Elijah Sarratt, and Chris Bell fell as well. Instead, We saw De'Zhaun Stribling drafted to start Day 2 and a run on tight ends that we don't really think will matter for Dynasty. We also saw Carson Beck and Drew Allar drafted, which excited almost no one.

All of this is to say that I really don't feel good at all about the back half of Round 1, or Round 2 rookie picks. if you possess those, I would suggest loading up to get into the top six of this year's draft, trying to turn those picks into vets, or seeing if you can acquire 2027 draft capital. This is particularly true if you are looking for a running back.

By far the biggest riser since my pre-draft rankings is Price. He looks like he will open the year as the lead running back for the defending Super Bowl champions and his first round draft capital gives him at least a little bit of insulation. Still, he is a risky bet as a running back who spent his college career as a backup. It is possible Emanuel Wilson or George Holani take too many touches. It is also possible Zach Charbonnet becomes the starter when he gets healthy.

The other thing I would tell you is that you can put the bottom five players in my top 12 in just about any order you like. I would have no problem with Simpson or Kenyon Sadiq going 1.08 depending on what your team needs. I don't expect anyone from Day 3 is climbing into my top 12 but if Emmett Johnson gets drafted early in Round 4 by a team with a need at running back I may make an exception

I have put a top 12 below for Superflex leagues that are not tight end premium. In one-QB leagues you can remove the QBs and add Malachi Fields and Zachariah Branch. In tight end premium leagues, Kenyon Sadiq moves up to 1.08 and Eli Stowers flirts with the top 12 as well.

Here is how I would draft Round 1 of a Superflex rookie draft as of Friday niht:

1.01 Jeremiyah Love, RB, Arizona Cardinals

1.02 Fernando Mendoza, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

1.03 Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans

1.04 Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints

1.05 Makai Lemon, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

1.06 Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks

1.07 KC Concepcion, WR, Cleveland Browns

1.08 Omar Cooper, WR, New York Jets

1.09 Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns

1.10 Ty Simpson, QB, Los Angeles Rams

1.11 Kenyon Sadiq, TE, New York Jets

1.12 Germie Bernard, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers