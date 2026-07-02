Dynasty Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Point scoring season means times to add vets like Tony Pollard

There is a famous line of thinking from Dynasty managers that the only time you really want running backs on your roster is when it is time to score Fantasy points. The idea behind it is that running backs lose value more suddenly than other positions and do not age as well as other positions. That's mostly proven true over the years, though Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey are doing their best to be the exception to the rule. Anyway, some managers take it so far that they only want to roster running backs when they're competing and when NFL football is happening.

But as the calendar turns to July it is at least time to start thinking about who is going to be starting for you in a couple of months. And if you don't have enough starting running backs, it could be time to make a move. When it comes to win-now running backs, there are levels to both the cost and the production. Christian McCaffrey and Jonathan Taylor form the top tier, which is why they are the only running backs over top 25 in my top 10 below. Taylor is probably going to cost you multiple firsts, while McCaffrey can often be had for just one. Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, and Derrick Henry are in the next tier, both cheaper and less upside. Of course, it's pretty hard to trade for Jacobs right now until the current criminal investigation is completed.

There is one other starting running back who is over 27 and still inside my Dynasty Top 30. That's Tony Pollard. He has four straight 1,000-yard seasons as a rusher, but his upside has been severely limited recently by a lack of targets and touchdowns. He has just 16 rushing touchdowns in his last 50 games and hasn't caught a touchdown pass since 2022. I am hopeful that the additions of Brian Daboll, Carnell Tate, and Wan'Dale Robinson could make this a more proficient offense and provide more red zone opportunities for Pollard. Three more touchdowns last year would have made him a top 24 running back. The best part is that Pollard could be available for a 2027 second round pick if the team rostering him isn't a true contender. That's an addition I would be looking to make if I could.

I had Matthew Rupert from Couch Scouts on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty on to talk rankings, risers and fallers, including Jonathon Brooks. Check it out:

I would also say it isn't just contenders that should be thinking about adding running backs right now. This is the perfect time of year to make sure all the handcuff running backs are rostered in your Dynasty league. Some of them may have gotten cut to make room for rookies. While it is true that starting running backs can lose value fast, the opposite is true for backups. And even if you aren't contending, it is a great feeling to turn a waiver wire pick into a Round 2 pick if they become a short-term starter. Guys like Braelon Allen, Tahj Brooks, and Marshawn Lloyd could be free right now. Also watch camp battles in Dallas and Indianapolis to see who wins those potentially valuable backup jobs. If you have deeper rosters, it may be worth it to speculate on Malik Davis, Jaydon Blue, Seth McGowan, or DJ Giddens in advance.

Here are my updated Dynasty Running Back Rankings: