The vast majority of the Dynasty Fantasy Football analysts I have come to know in my time in the industry prefer tiers to rankings. We believe they are more indicative of reality, as opposed to linear rankings, and they are more helpful for Fantasy managers. Some managers feel the same, but the other thing most Fantasy analysts know is that rankings are still king. People want an answer when they ask, "Bucky Irving or Jonathan Taylor?" Even if the best answer is: "they're in the same tier." This month as we head ever closer to point-scoring season in Dynasty leagues, I have decided to give you both. Below you will find updated rankings and tiers for the running back position.

The biggest leaps at the running back position this month come from TreVeyon Henderson, Braelon Allen, Trey Benson, and Isiah Pacheco. If you want to accuse me of confirmation bias in moving Henderson up to RB5, I wouldn't protest too much. He was my second favorite back in an elite 2025 class, and everything that has happened since has made me feel better about it. Henderson has drawn rave reviews from everyone who has watched him practice, and his elite skills have shown throughout the playoffs, starting with his 100-yard kickoff return. He's still not made his way into Tier 1, but I wouldn't be terribly surprised if he gives us a month of RB1 production and that changes.

Allen and Benson have both benefited from positive camp reports and assertions from their team that they will see more work than last year. I liked Benson more as a rusher coming into the league, but Allen's 2025 role should be bigger barring injury, and he is two years younger. His redraft ADP is skyrocketing, and your estimation of his Dynasty value should be as well. I still like Breece Hall more, and am still buying him in Dynasty, but Allen could earn a workhorse role in 2026, and he'll still be just 22 years old then.

If Henderson's ranking is a case of confirmation bias, Pacheco's is the opposite. I am slowly coming around on reports that his explosiveness is back to his pre-injury level. I am still not sure he is more than a low-end RB2, and his long-term future is murky at best, but Pacheco earned his move back into the top 25.

While most of the rookies are rising this time of year, Cam Skattebo and Dylan Sampson are two who went the other direction. Skattebo's injury seems to have solidified Tyrone Tracy (another August riser) as the Giants RB1, and I hate it when rookies miss training camp reps. Sampson is hurt by the fact that Quinshon Judkins could be signing his rookie contract any day now. I am still likely to be ahead of consensus on Skattebo and Sampson, but their value has definitely taken a hit.

Here are my updated Dynasty Running Back Rankings:

Here are my updated Dynasty Running Back Tiers: