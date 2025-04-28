One common theme you will notice with the veterans in this update of my Dynasty Running Back Rankings is that they are almost universally fallers. That's what happens when you add four rookie running backs in the top 14 and seven more in the top 50. The position was getting pretty long in the tooth and the 2025 NFL Draft was just what the doctor ordered.

It should surprise no one at this point that Ashton Jeanty is the highest-ranked rookie and RB2 in the rankings below. If Jeanty's upside validates the first month of the 2025 season I expect him to be the RB1 not just in his own draft class, but overall. He is that special, and he'll still only be 21 years old when the season kicks off.

What may surprise people is the order of the next three backs. I have TreVeyon Henderson at RB10, Omarion Hampton at RB12, and Quinshon Judkins at RB14. My best explanation is that these rankings are based on full PPR leagues and I believe Henderson, paired with Josh McDaniels, is going to be an absolute monster in the passing game. McDaniels' backs have seen a 22% target share and if you remember his prior stint in New England, this is not a new phenomenon. I have Henderson projected for 74 targets as a rookie, which trails only Alvin Kamara and De'Von Achane at the position.

If you are in a half-PPR (or non-PPR) league, I would advise taking Hampton and Judkins ahead of Henderson. I would even understand if you wanted to take Kaleb Johnson or RJ Harvey. While there is a little gap in the rankings before you get to Johnson and Harvey, I do expect both to be better where catches don't count for as much. I am more confident in saying that about Johnson. Harvey found a potentially great landing spot in Denver, I am just not convinced he will be the third down back there.

If there is one guy I am worried about being too low on in these initial rankings, it's Cam Skattebo. He is a violent rusher who should earn a solid split in the backfield with Tyrone Tracy, but I am hedging a bit about what that split looks like. I think there's a chance Skattebo ends up splitting early down reps with Tracy and losing passing downs, which would be bad news on what we expect to be a mediocre-at-best offense. But if Skattebo earns anything close to a feature role in Year 1, I am way too low on him. The same could be said for Tracy if he holds Skattebo off and remains the starter. He fell from RB32 to RB45 in the latest update.

Want to see specifically where I would take these rookie running backs in a rookie-only draft? I just updated my rookie-only rankings and tiers here.

Here are my updated Dynasty Running Back Rankings: