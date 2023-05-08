It's pretty well accepted in Dynasty Fantasy Football circles that older running backs are the riskiest asset in the game. And when I say 'older,' I mean anyone over 25. If you're still not sold, just look at the NFL waiver wire right now, with Ezekiel Elliott, Leonard Fournette, and Kareem Hunt all available in May.

All three of these backs have fallen at least 12 spots in my running back rankings, and anyone who is holding them is at major risk that the floor could fall all the way out. One or more of these backs could be a full-time backup by August.

While the risk of older backs is more widely accepted, I do get a lot of questions when I share my rebuilds on Twitter about why they're all so wide receiver heavy. That's partially because even a 21-year-old back has a limited shelf life. You shouldn't expect more than five good years out of any running back, and rebuilds can take a couple of years. I don't want to waste elite production and wear and tear on a team that isn't trying to win. But also, we've seen plenty of young running backs lose this offseason as well.

D'Andre Swift and Javonte Williams were both inside my top six in these rankings one year ago. They were young, they'd shown elite upside and the sky looked like the limit. Williams has fallen to RB16 and could be in freefall if he actually starts the year on PUP while he rehabs last year's major knee injury. Swift fell out of favor in Detroit, got replaced by David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs being being shipped off to Philadelphia. He's fallen to RB27 in the latest update. Swift could also fall further if another coaching staff decides he's no more than a complementary back.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Speaking of complementary backs, that's exactly what has happened the Clyde Edwards-Helaire (fell from RB18 to RB45 in the past year), Elijah Mitchell (fell from RB23 to RB55) and Michael Carter (fell from RB34 to RB75). These three backs shouldn't have much impact on how you view Bijan Robinson, but it might be something to keep in mind with the 2023 rookie backs not named Robinson of Gibbs. If you do find yourself drafting those second and third tier backs on rebuilding teams, look to sell high on whichever backs hit in Year 1.

Here are my updated Dynasty running back rankings: