Shortly after Breece Hall was drafted by the New York Jets, I wrote how he could be the RB2 overall in Dynasty sooner rather than later. I did not expect sooner to come this soon, but that's exactly where Hall landed in my first post-draft Dynasty running back rankings.

I gave most of the arguments for Hall in the piece I linked above, but in short it's that he's an elite running back prospect who won't even turn 21 years old until the end of this month. His measurables are the best comparison we've seen to Jonathan Taylor in the past few years and Hall actually enters the league with better pass-catching chops than Taylor did.

The arguments against Hall aren't hard to craft either. Michael Carter may very well hog passing downs early in Hall's career, even if we don't have much evidence that Carter is actually better than Hall in that regard. The Jets offense may not be very good if Wilson doesn't take a step forward. And the Jets coaching staff comes from San Francisco, where they have often rotated

Ultimately, I think those questions will be enough to keep Hall behind Najee Harris, Javonte Williams, and D'Andre Swift for most. After all, in a recent Twitter poll I ran, just 8.2% of the first 956 votes agreed with me putting Hall at No. 2. But 62.4% had Hall in their top 5. In Dynasty startups, Hall is going to go early in Round 2 at the very latest.

As for the rest of the rookies, Kenneth Walker comes in at RB12, but his value should be greatly impacted by the state of your team. I'm not sure he's a top-20 back for contenders, but he may be top eight for those rebuilding. James Cook is the only other rookie in the top-24, one spot behind Travis Etienne. To be clear, I believe Etienne may have more upside, but they're similar players and Cook is on a much better offense...and not coming off of foot surgery.

One thing you'll notice is almost everyone who isn't a rookie fell in the most recent rankings. That's a product of adding so many new players to the rankings. But guys like Carter, Devin Singletary, and Rashaad Penny took major hits for good reason. And guys like Chris Carson, Jeff Wilson, and Ty-Son Williams fell out of the top 100 entirely.

One faller who I'm not sure everyone agrees with is Antonio Gibson. It's not that I think Brian Robinson is better than Gibson. I'm not totally sure what Robinson's role will be this year. But Washington has sent some signals this offseason I don't believe we should ignore.

They went to great lengths to bring back J.D. McKissic, even after McKissic had agreed in principle to a deal with the Bills. That move severely caps Gibson's receiving upside. Then they spent a third-round pick on Brian Robinson, a bigger back that will take Gibson off the field on short-yardage downs if he's able to make an impact. And this didn't exactly come as a surprise, the team had both Breece Hall and Kenneth Walker in for top-30 visits before the draft.

The Washington Commanders have not behaved in a way that suggests great confidence or a large role for Gibson. They spent what little resources they had this offseason to put other backs around him and the roles those backs might play are the types of roles that score Fantasy points. Gibson is looking more and more like a borderline No. 2 back in both redraft and Dynasty. I'd certainly rather have Hall and Walker and there's a path to Cook passing him this year as well.

I've said it often this offseason, but it remains a volatile time at the running back position. We have a bunch of great backs who are rapidly approaching an age cliff. I wouldn't anticipate the volatility slowing at all over the next 12 months.

Here are my updated post-draft running back rankings: