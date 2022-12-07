Josh Jacobs' Dynasty value has risen as much as anyone over the last four months. In August we weren't even sure if Josh McDaniels wanted him on the team and we certainly didn't think he'd be giving Jacobs 20-plus touches per game. I'm not sure anyone would believe Jacobs would be the No. 2 running back in Fantasy Football after 13 weeks.

Considering Jacobs is still just 24 years old, this type of redraft performance sends his Dynasty value through the roof. In my updated rankings below, he checks in at No. 6 and the only thing keeping him out of the top five is uncertainty about his future. Well, that and the fact that he'd never come close to this level of production before.

On a per-game basis, Jacobs finished between 14th and 16th in PPR in each of his first three seasons. Even though we don't know where he'll be playing in 2023, I think it's fair to set that as a floor of where he'll be ranked after free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft. The ceiling has been made evident and the best case for his Dynasty value may be if Jacobs stays in Las Vegas on a multi-year deal. Anywhere he goes that offers him a three-down role would make Jacobs a top-five back in the offseason.

Here are my updated Dynasty running back rankings: