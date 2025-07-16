Truth be told, there is not generally a lot of movement in Dynasty rankings in the month of June most years. Occasionally we get a late free agency signing, like J.K. Dobbins and Nick Chubb this year. In my rankings, both of those guys actually fell in these rankings after they signed with their new team. I was holding out hope one of them would land in a better place like Chicago or Dallas and have a better chance at carving out a larger role. Dobbins still could in Denver, but I am not optimistic about anyone functioning as a true RB1 for Sean Payton this year. Chubb, to me, seems more like Joe Mixon insurance, so unless Mixon is still in a walking boot at training camp or suffers another injury, I don't expect Chubb to have much value this year.

The other thing that changes in my rankings in June is a bump in my confidence in 2025 projections and their impact on the rankings below. That can cause vets like Derrick Henry to rise and rookies like Kaleb Johnson to fall, but not much. As you'll see below, the two swapped places in this month's rankings. One of the biggest losers from this was Breece Hall. He was in a tight tier with Jonathan Taylor, Chase Brown, and Bucky Irving but Hall has a worse projection than all three year this year and that is enough of a tiebreaker that he falls to the bottom of the tier.

All of this illustrates Hall's station in Dynasty for the moment. Hall is most definitely still a top-12 back due to his upside, his receiving profile, his big-play ability, and the fact that he just turned 24. He is not still a consensus top-five Dynasty running back because of his efficiency struggles last year and questions about how the new regime in New York want to distribute touches in the backfield. Hall could be a great buy low right now, he could be a falling knife. We are likely going to have to wait until at least September to find out which it is.

One guy who did move up over the last month is Marshawn Lloyd. Lloyd is still a bench back, behind Josh Jacobs, but he is reportedly 100% healthy and in line to be the RB2 for the Packers last year. Injury concerns are nothing new for Lloyd but he has big time upside and and injury to Jacobs could change things very quickly. Just make sure no one dropped him after his injury-riddled rookie season.

Here are my updated Dynasty Running Back Rankings: