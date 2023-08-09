It's only been a few weeks since I last updated these Dynasty running back rankings, but it's a couple of weeks of training camp chatter, initial depth charts, injuries, and holdout/hold-in news. In other words, there have been plenty of changes in the past few weeks. One of the most surprising at the top of the rankings is that Jahmyr Gibbs now ranks at RB2, behind only Bijan Robinson. That has as much to do with what has happened to the guys in front of him as it does with Gibbs' spectacular start to camp.

Let's be clear from the start: Gibbs has looked like a star so far in training camp. I have moved him up more than a round in my redraft rankings. He looks like a nightmare in the passing game, and a bigger threat on the ground that I initially expected. But practices in shorts are not enough to move a running back up to No. 2 overall. Gibbs has had some help.

Two of the guys who were ahead of Gibbs have had less than stellar starts to camp. Both Jonathan Taylor and Breece Hall are still on the PUP list. Taylor has also requested a trade, and his team has insinuated it has no interest in honoring that request. Instead, the Colts signed Kenyan Drake and brought Kareem Hunt in for a look as well. The Jets, meanwhile, continue to flirt with Dalvin Cook and have an offer sitting out there just waiting for Cook to accept.

I've gotten to the point where I actually prefer Gibbs to Hall in 2023, and considering Gibbs is a full year younger, that makes their Dynasty ranking pretty easy to understand. I do think Hall has more upside if both players hit their ceilings, but I don't expect him to come close to that ceiling this year and I think there's a real risk he is in a committee, just like Gibbs, for as long as Nathaniel Hackett is in New York.

The math with Taylor is a bit fuzzier, but any uncertainty about 2023 affects him more than it does Gibbs and Hall, because Taylor will turn 25 in January and is not under contract after this season. That type of uncertainty at running back is almost never a good thing. Admittedly, if Taylor came off the PUP tomorrow and was a full participant in camp, I would have to immediately move him back to where he was.

The one guy I haven't mentioned yet is Christian McCaffrey. He did take a little hit this week, but that was because I looked really hard at upside this month. McCaffrey had a pretty big edge in upside on the field and I'm not sure that's warranted in San Francisco. I do expect McCaffrey to be RB1 this year, but I don't believe he has the touch or total point upside he had in Carolina because of how loaded this offense is. Still, if you're a true contender, you should strongly prefer McCaffrey over Gibbs. And the same is true in the opposite direction for those rebuilding.

Here are my updated Dynasty PPR running back rankings: