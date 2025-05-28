The running back position saw a massive infusion of talent during the 2025 NFL Draft. I talked about where those rookies debuted in my Dynasty Running Back Rankings during my last update, but there have been a few changes. I've moved RJ Harvey up closer to where others have him ranked, while Cam Skattebo and Jaydon Blue were also risers the last month. Ollie Gordon moved the other direction, but just a little bit.

Trey Benson, Tyjae Spears, and Jaylen Warren were three of the biggest non-rookie risers. For Benson, it was more of me reconciling his potential opportunity behind a 30-year-old James Conner who set career highs with 16 games played and 236 rush attempts last year. If Conner misses extended time and Benson improves as a second-year back he could have a monster impact this year and be a must-start running back in 2026. For Spears, it was more of a reexamination of his role when healthy last year and murmurs coming out of Tennessee that they would prefer more of a committee approach. Warren had a small rebound after a massive drop in May. While I am disappointed Warren won't get a chance to be a feature back, he could be just as good as he was when sharing with Najee Harris, maybe better.

One thing I like to do when looking at risers and fallers is also consider who might be doing the rising and falling in the coming months. Rookies like Harvey and Kaleb Johnson are obvious candidates, but Javonte Williams and D'Andre Swift could also be big risers if their teams simply stand pat. The Bears and Cowboys are two of the most obvious landing spots for Nick Chubb and J.K. Dobbins and some of that risk is still being factored into Williams' and Swift's Dynasty ranking. On the flip side, I see real risk of a fall for Aaron Jones, Zach Charbonnet, and Braelon Allen this summer. I love Charbonnet's skillset, but if Walker is still the clear No. 1 back in Seattle, Charbonnet is probably ranked a little too high.

I had Smitty on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty this week to break down some of my biggest challenges in updating these rankings. Check it out:

The next month should be relatively quiet on the running back front, barring a Chubb or Dobbins signing. After that? We will be inundated with coach speak, beat writer reports, and training camp videos. While I generally think it is best not to overreact to those things in July, it is hard to completely ignore them, particularly in ambiguous backfields.

For now, here are my updated Dynasty Running Back Rankings: