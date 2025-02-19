Dynasty rankings are always a snapshot in time, but maybe never more than right now. From the end of the Super Bowl to the start of free agency it feels like a stable time when very little should change. Don't be fooled, this is the calm before the storm. In the next three months, chaos is going to reign in these rankings and others. The best we can do is know where the volatility is going in.

At the running back position, I am expecting the 2025 NFL Draft will mean that most of the veterans in the rankings will be less valuable than they are today. In fact, I think Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, De'Von Achane, Kyren Williams, Breece Hall, Jonathan Taylor, and Saquon Barkley are the only backs who truly feel safe over the next two months. The funny thing: all of them but Robinson and Gibbs are going to move at least one place down in the rankings as soon as Ashton Jeanty is drafted in Round 1.

Jeanty is arguably the best running back prospect since Barkley and unless something goes terribly wrong in the next two months I expect he will be a top-20 pick in the NFL Draft and a top-three running back in the rankings below.

TreyVeon Henderson is the only other back I feel confident will crack my top 12 in May, assuming he's a Day 2 pick that doesn't land behind a surefire starter. I also think it's likely that two of Omarion Hampton, Quinshon Judkins, Kaleb Johnson, and Devin Neal crack the top 20 this year. This class isn't just top-heavy either. It would be no surprise at all if there are multiple NFL starters in the 2025 running back class that I haven't even mentioned yet.

How do we handle that as Dynasty managers? I would be pretty interested in moving off of any non-top seven running back before the NFL Draft. A few of them are going to survive, but we don't have much reason to guess which backs. Maybe Bucky Irving and Ken Walker are safer because their teams already have good No. 2 RBs. Maybe Josh Jacobs, Alvin Kamara, and Joe Mixon are safe for one more year because of their cost and production. I would strongly consider a first-round pick for any of them, especially if I wasn't a surefire contender.

The story of 2024 was how the older backs held on longer than most do. In truth, they dominated the Fantasy Football season. But Father Time is still undefeated and the 2025 draft class looks like just the group to unseat some older vets.

You can find my Dynasty Trade Charts with values for players in both SuperFlex/2QB and 1QB leagues over at Sportsline.

I had Scott Boulanger on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty to discuss the anatomy of a top-12 Dynasty QB and how many 2025 prospects fit the bill. Check it out:

Here are my updated Dynasty running back rankings: