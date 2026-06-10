Dynasty Fantasy Football Running Back Tiers: Tiering Christian McCaffrey is a manager's nightmare

There are two primary ways to tier Dynasty players, either by archetype or by value. Aesthetically, I think it may be more pleasing to to the former, nd sometimes I do, but this month I am tiering exclusively my each players value in my Dynasty Superflex trade chart. One benefit of that is that it can help show good trade matches when win-now veterans end up tiered next to upside young players. It's not usually as obvious as it is in Tier 3 below.

Tier 3 is my smallest tier, containing just three players: Christian McCaffrey, James Cook, and TreVeyon Henderson. There's a little something for everyone. McCaffrey has proven if he stays healthy he is absolutely still a league winner, but he had more than 400 touches last year, just turned 30 years old, and could be one major injury away from seeing his Dynasty value fall to zero. Henderson looked like a future star at time last year, but got outplayed in the passing game by Rhamondre Stevenson, and Stevenson is still on the roster. It is hard to project Henderson as more than a flex for 2026 at this time, but if he gets an opportunity to be a lead back and flashes like we expect, he could be ranked in the top five in my Dynasty rankings in no time.

I had Alfredo Brown on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty recently and we discussed the difficulty in ranking Jonathon Brooks, Chuba Hubbard, Rhamondre Stevenson, and more. Check it out:

If McCaffrey's too old and Henderson is too unproven, Cook may be just right for you. Since Joe Brady took over the offense, Cook's 17-game pace in full games has been 1,690 yards from scrimmage and 15.7 touchdowns. He's still just 26 years old and is under contract in Buffalo through 2029. He doesn't have the ceiling McCaffrey does, but he offers much more value insulation and could definitely finish as a top five running back. He doesn't have the youth Henderson does, but he should still have a minimum of three elite years if he stays healthy.

The way to use this in your league, with any of the tiers, is in replacing guys that don't fir your current path. There is no reason to roster McCaffrey on a team that isn't top four in the league with him and if you're a true contender with Henderson, you should probably be looking for someone more likely to help you win a championship this year. Cook is the most universally rosterable player in the tier, and the only way I would be looking to deal him is if I was entering a rebuild or had excess running back talent and needed to add at another weaker position.

Tier 7 is another interesting one from this perspective, with several young bench running backs and several older borderline RB2s. Brooks is one guy in that tier I have been trying to buy recently and I am beginning to think I have the wrong Panthers running back ranked the highest. I have seen Brooks traded for 2027 2nds, a move I would happily make in my leagues.

Here are my updated Dynasty Running Back Tiers: