The running back position got an infusion of talent in the 2025 NFL Draft. That is evident in the tiers below. Ashton Jeanty is a Tier 1 back, and five more rookies join him in the top four tiers. Another eight rookies can be found in Tier 6 through Tier 9. If this class hits like we expect it to the running back position is suddenly going to feel deeper than it has in a long time. But the most interesting tier may be the one with zero rookies, Tier 2.

Every back in Tier 2 could be a league-winning back in 2025, and every back has at least a little bit of risk. Saquon Barkley is arguably the best running back in football entering this year, but he is also 28 years old and coming off of a season in which he had 482 touches in the regular season and playoffs combined. Breece Hall has shown us 100-target upside and incredible big play ability, but he now has a running quarterback and a new head coach who is talking about a three-back committee. Jonathan Taylor may be the safest back in the tier, but he is either going to have Daniel Jones or Anthony Richardson playing QB in 2025. And I haven't even mentioned the riskiest backs in this tier.

Kyren Williams, Chase Brown, and Bucky Irving were all Day 3 picks in the NFL Draft, and those backs are always risky until they get their second contract. Williams should have beaten that Day 3 rap by now, he's averaged more than 20 touches per game two years in a row, but the team drafted Blake Corum in 2024 and Jarquez Hunter in 2025, and Williams' superpower so far in his career has been high volume and high touchdowns. Irving and Brown got through free agency and the rookie draft unscathed, but they have less than a full season of elite production. All three backs are 25 or younger and have top-12 projections this year, they should be worth multiple firsts based on that analysis alone. But in a lot of Dynasty rankings, you will see at least one more rookie ahead of them, maybe more. That presents an opportunity to buy if you believe any of these three will keep their jobs the next three years. I still prefer Williams, but recognize the upside, and the risk, for all three.

I had Theo Gremminger on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty recently to discuss my top three tiers at every position in Dynasty. Check it out:

Here are my updated Dynasty Running Back Tiers: