It's not news to me that I am the low guy on the top tight ends in Dynasty Fantasy Football. The highest ranked tight end in my most recent Dynasty Top 150 is Travis Kelce, and he's 38th. Mark Andrews and Kyle Pitts are the only other tight ends in my top 50, and Pitts is 50th. Consensus analyst rankings still have all three in the top 30.

There's no one within two years of Kelce at any position ranked higher than him in my Top 150, and I have more concerns about Andrews and Pitts than I do Kelce. That's why I'm the low guy on them. But that's not the point. The point is to make a plan at tight end that doesn't include those three, because they're too expensive for me in a startup. This mock revealed a couple of paths.

In this draft Kelce went in Round 1, while Andrews and Pitts went with the first five picks of Round 3. When Dallas Goedert went with the first pick of Round 4 it looked like all the tight ends might go higher than I valued them, but then came a reminder that is true about most Fantasy leagues. There are only so many people willing to pay up for a tight end. At some point the draft will hit a dry spot where none of the teams left without a tight end want to spend that much on what is left. In this draft that happened after Goedert was taken.

There was a two-round drought before TE5 went off the board, and I ended it by selecting my TE4, T.J. Hockenson. While I was thrilled with that value, he was far from the last tight end value of the draft. Chigoziem Okonkwo and Darren Waller both went in Round 10. Greg Dulcich and David Njoku in Round 11. Tyler Higbee and Irv Smith didn't get selected until after pick 180.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Most of those guys aren't going to be very good. But that's also true of most tight ends. When the bar for starting is as low as it is at this position, you can reasonably hope to get low-end starting production in the final rounds of most drafts. In other words, if a value like Hockenson doesn't fall in your lap, you might as well wait until all of the good players are gone at all the other positions.

Dave Richard and I broke this mock draft down live on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty. You can watch here:

Subscribe to the new Fantasy Football Today Dynasty podcast here.

The analysts who participated in this mock draft are:

R.J. White, CBS Sports

Jacob Gibbs, Sportsline

Adam Aizer, CBS Sports

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports

Jay Felicio, Front Yard Fantasy

Dave Richard, CBS Sports

Casey Symonds

Zach Berger, Fantasy in Frames

Thomas Shafer, CBS Sports

Zach Brook, CBS Sports

Bobby LaMarco, Razzball

Here are the results: