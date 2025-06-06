Two of the fastest growing trends in Dynasty Fantasy Football over the last five years are Superflex lineups, where you are allowed to start more than one quarterback, and tight end premium scoring, where tight ends receive a bonus for receptions. The mock below is our first since the 2025 NFL Draft that incorporates both features. These features accentuate a startup point that I am not sure gets talked about enough in Dynasty, you do not need to draft your Week 1 starting lineup in a startup draft. That should be evident in my draft as I took Jordan Love, Kyler Murray, Dak Prescott, and Bryce Young in the first six rounds knowing I could only start two of them. While drafting to trade is a bad proposition in redraft and you can know with a near certainty in a Dynasty Superflex league you will be able to turn QBs into starters at other positions during the season. I felt those QB2s were being undervalued so I took a bunch of them. The same truth may be evident in Jeff Blaylock's choice to take Brock Bowers in Round 1 and Colston Loveland in Round 4. The difference is, he could start both of them because in TEP scoring, tight ends can be very good flexes.

The analysts who participated in this draft are:

Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine

Alfredo Brown, Footballguys

Dave Richard, CBS Fantasy

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Fantasy

Aaron St Denis, Player Profiler

Dan Schneier, CBS Fantasy

Jeff Blaylock, Footballguys

Adam Aizer, CBS Fantasy

R.J. White, CBS Fantasy

Heath Cummings, CBS Fantasy

We were also joined by a couple of users from X, which I have tried to do more often this season so you have opportunities to play with us and so our mocks look a little more like your home leagues might. Here is a link to the full results, I have also listed the first four rounds below:

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4