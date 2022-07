I do a lot of mock drafts. Sometimes I'll treat them as preparation for a real draft, as I assume most of you do, but other times I just want to try out a strategy or a certain build. In this particular Dynasty Superflex Startup mock, I decided to go for a win-now build while also avoiding quarterback early. The results are pretty ridiculous.

Before we get to the results, I'll walk you through the process. I took Justin Jefferson at five overall. He's my top ranked non-QB and there are only three QBs I would take ahead of him in this format. By the time it came back to me in the second round, Trevor Lawrence was my top ranked Dynasty quarterback. But I don't actually project Lawrence very high for 2022, so if I took him I'd be committing to a young build, and I've done a lot of those lately.

It was still too early for win-now quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, so I took Austin Ekeler, who I didn't think should still be there anyway. Then in the third and fourth rounds I paired Davante Adams with his new quarterback and then felt very fortunate to land Derrick Henry in Round 5. For those keeping track, that's two of my top 2022 running backs and two of my top five 2022 wide receivers on the same roster.

If you'll remember, I took Henry in the fifth round of a mock earlier this year and then took rookie receivers with my next two picks. I was not going to make that mistake again, so I solidified quarterback with Jameis Winston and couldn't pass up on Josh Jacobs in Round 7. Dalton Schultz falling to Round 9 meant that quarterback would be my only weakness, but I'd expect I can find a pair of acceptable starters out of Derek Carr, Winston, Daniel Jones and Mitchell Trubisky each week. Even in a Superflex league you can get by with mediocre quarterbacks if you're elite and running back and wide receiver. At least for 2022, this team is.

When you look at the results below you'll notice Adam Aizer went with a similar approach (you can be the judge who did it better) while Tera Roberts took advantage of our lack of patience and built a squad full of youth and upside.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

As always, thanks to the analysts who participated in this mock draft:

Donkey Teeth, Razzball

Chris Towers, CBS Sports

Josh Fewster, Front Yard Fantasy Sports

Tera Roberts, CBS Sports

Heath Cummings, CBS Sports

Jay Felicio, Front Yard Fantasy Sports

Joey Wright, Front Yard Fantasy Sports

Adam Aizer, CBS Sports

R.J. White, CBS Sports

Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports

Jacob Gibbs, Sportsline

Simon Groeneveld, Front Yard Fantasy Sports

And here are the results: