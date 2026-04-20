One thing that has been interesting about putting together these weekly rookie mocks is watching the range of potential outcomes. In fact, it may be almost as interesting as where the players have been drafted in any individual draft. The one thing that has definitely been reinforced is just how little mystery there is at the top right now. The top six in every draft were Jeremiyah Love, Fernande Mendoza, Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, and KC Concepcion in some order. Love never went lower than second; Mendoza never went lower than third. Tyson never went higher than fourth, and Concepcion went sixth in all three mocks. Kenyon Sadiq, Denzel Boston, and Jadarian Price were the other three players who were drafted in Round 1 in all three drafts.

As you might guess, it gets much less stable after that, and this draft provides plenty of evidence for that. Nicholas Singleton was drafted in Round 1 for the first time in this mock, while Chris Brazzell fell to 24 after going 17th and 20th in our prior two mocks. Singleton is part of a large group of running backs who could go anywhere between the mid-first and the end of the second, depending on how the NFL Draft goes. I had JJ Zachariason on Fantasy Football Dynasty this past week to discuss those backs in our rookie running back preview. Check it out:

Here are the full results of the draft:

Round 1

1. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

2. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

3. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

4. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

5. Makai Lemon, WR, USC

6. KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

7. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

8. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

9. Omar Cooper, WR, Indiana

10. Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

11. Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State

12. Eli Stowers, RB, Vanderbilt

Just a year ago, I don't think anyone would have been surprised to see Singleton being drafted as RB3 in the class in the late first round. If he lands in Round 2 of the NFL Draft, I would imagine this is very close to where Singleton's ADP ends up. It is hard for me to get over the fact that Kaytron Allen was so much more productive on the same team last year. If an NFL team shows they don't care about that, then I won't have to any longer. The other pick I am not sure about is Stowers. This was not a tight end premium draft, and unless Stowers is taken in Round 1 of the NFL Draft, I won't be drafting him in Round 1 of rookie drafts.

Round 2

1. Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

2. Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

3. Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

4. Mike Wasington, RB, Arkansas

5. Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

6. Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

7. Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

8. Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State

9. Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

10. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

11. Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

12. Chris Brazzell, WR, Tennessee

Now is a good time to tell you that I had the second pick in this draft and used it on Simpson. Like the running backs we have been talking about, Simpson's draft capital will hugely impact his ADP. In Superflex rookie drafts, I expect him to be a Round 1 rookie pick if he is taken on Thursday. If he's a Round 2 pick, then where I took him is probably about right. But that isn't his floor; he could fall further. Brazzell has a terrifying profile, but if he falls to late Round 2, I won't be able to pass him up. In the right offense with the right QB, he could be the perfect boom/bust WR3 in Fantasy, which would be well worth this cost.

Round 3

1. Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

2. Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

3. Skyler Bell, WR, Connecticut

4. Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC

5. Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

6. Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest

7. Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

8. Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

9. Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor

10. Eli Heidenreich, RB, Navy

11. Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

12. Le'Veon Moss, RB, Texas A&M

I was kind of surprised to see Allar over Nussmeier in this round. The last Superflex mock I did, Allar went undrafted while Carson Beck and Cade Klubnik went in Round 3. There are a handful of QBs who could fall in this range, and we'll have to let the NFL tell us which to draft highest. I think the tight ends fell a little further than they should have. I was considering Trigg and Klare when I took Fields with the second pick.