Over this final week before the NFL Draft, we will have all the draft content you want, and probably more. A big part of that is pre-draft rookie-only mock drafts. This version is a three-round Superflex rookie-only mock draft. While plenty will change before the NFL Draft, 35 of my top 40 players were drafted in this mock, so a consensus is beginning to form.

I've spent the last month talking to some of the best Dynasty minds in the industry over on FFT Dynasty. Most recently, I had Derek Brown from Fantasy Pros on for part two of our rookie wide receiver breakdown. We talked about WR7-12 in the consensus rankings, as well as two of Brown's favorite sleepers at the position, Elijhah Badger and Tory Horton. Check it out:

The analysts who participated in this mock are:

Heath Cummings, CBS Fantasy (Pick 1)

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Fantasy, (Pick 2)

Adam Pfeifer, FTN Fantasy, (Pick 3)

Dan Schneier, CBS Fantasy, (Pick 4)

Joel Cox, CBS Sports, (Pick 5)

Aaron St. Denis, Fantasy Pros/RotoUnderworld, (Pick 6)

Dave Richard, CBS Fantasy, (Pick 12)

The other five spots were filled by Fantasy players selected on X. Be on the lookout all next week if you want to participate in rookie mocks with us, there are more coming.

Round 1

1. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

2. Cam Ward, QB, Miami

3. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

4. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

5. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

6. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

7. Luther Burden WR, Missouri

8. Travis Hunter, WR, Colorado

9. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

10. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

11. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

12. Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

By far the most interesting pick in this draft was Dave Richard taking Jalen Milroe at pick 12, one spot before I took Shedeur Sanders. Milroe arguably has more upside than any quarterback in this class because of what he can do as a rusher, but there are many who think he's also a better passer than he's given credit for. Dave's pick looks a little surprising now, but if Milroe sneaks into Round 1 of the NFL Draft, it will be consensus that he's a Round 1 pick in Superflex rookie drafts as well.

One thing that may look surprising is that only four wide receivers went in Round 1. That would be shocking most years, this year it should be the expectation. This is a remarkable running back class and there are at least two elite tight end prospects. There are plenty of potential WR2s in this draft, but the class is short on elite wide receiver prospects. One of those elite prospects is Hunter, if he's a full-time wide receiver.

Round 2

1. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

2. Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

3. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

4. Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

5. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

6. Jaxson Dart, WR, Ole Miss

7. Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

8. Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

9. Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

10. Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

11. Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

12. Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

It shouldn't surprise anyone if the top three picks in Round 2 of this mock are actually Round 1 picks in any given rookie draft. Sanders is still expected to be the second QB drafted and Golden may very well go in Round 1 of the NFL Draft. Johnson and Dart could also be big risers after the draft.

While Dave had the most interesting pick of Round 1, I would say he had the best pick of Round 2. Higgins is the consensus WR7 in this class and Brown had him as WR5 on our rookie wide receiver preview. Higgins delivered 87 catches for 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns playing alongside Noel, who was picked four picks earlier. I wouldn't be surprised if Higgins is closer to 1.12 than 2.12 in rookie ADP a month from now.

Round 3

1. Harold Fannin, TE, Bowling Green

2. RJ Harvey, RB, UCF

3. Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

4. Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech

5. Damien Martinez, RB, Miami

6. Ollie Gordon, RB, Oklahoma State

7. Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

8. Jack Bech, WR, TCU

9. DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

10. Brashard Smith, RB, SMU

11. Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

12. Jordan James, RB, Oregon

I was both shocked and thrilled to land Fannin at pick 25 in this draft. He led FBS in receptions (117) and receiving yards (1,555) as a tight end last year. While his combine performance was not fantastic and there are legitimate questions about his blocking, I do not believe he should go a full round behind Warren and Loveland. Fannin is my 16th-ranked player in this class going into the NFL Draft.

Best Available Players

Have a rookie draft that is longer than three rounds? I released my top 40 pre-draft rookies last week and I will have a top 50 the Monday after the draft. Here are my favorite players who didn't get drafted in this mock, and my pre-draft ranking for them.

20. Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech

29. Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

35. Trevor Etienne, RB, Florida

36. Savion Williams, RB/WR, TCU

40. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Arizona