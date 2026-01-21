Dynasty Fantasy Football Superflex Start-Up Mock Draft recap and results: Travis Hunter tumbles
Our first Dynasty startup mock of 2026
January startup drafts all have a little chaos to them. This time of year we are still figuring out who is coaching wear. It will be a a couple of months before we know where the free agents land. And the NFL Draft is more than three months away. But that doesn't mean that startup drafts this time are useless. They tell us two things:
1. How the top of startups are looking after the regular season.
2. How people feel about talent, without knowing all the details of the situation.
Regarding the first point, I have included the first four rounds of this draft below, along with a brief comment on each round. As for the second, well I have a few observations.
- Travis Hunter, with his positional ambiguity, went in the middle of Round 6. The other wide receivers in that round were Zay Flowers, Luther Burden, DeVonta Smith, Jameson Williams, Jaylen Waddle, and DK Metcalf. This is very close to where I have him in my most recent Dynasty wide receiver rankings.
- Kenneth Walker, a free agent, went in Round 5. Zach Charbonnet, with a torn ACL, went in Round 11. That price tag is too high on Walker right now for me. If he does return to Seattle, I would guess he's still in a committee, even if Charbonnet misses the year.
- Malik Willis went in Round 9 and Jacoby Brissett went in Round 10. I think drafters may be underestimating the likelihood that both are starting in 2026.
The people who participated in this mock with me were Dave Richard, Adam Pfeifer of FTN, Jacob Gibbs, Joshua Cho, Adam Aizer, R.J. White, and five Dynasty managers from social media. Here are the first four rounds:
Round 1
- Josh Allen, QB, Bills
- Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals
- Drake Maye, QB, Patriots
- Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens
- Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks
- Puka Nacua, WR, Rams
- Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders
- Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons
- Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions
- Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs
- Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles
Seven quarterbacks, three wide receivers, and two running backs is exactly how I would expect a first round to go in a Supeflex league. Unsurprisingly my favorite value in this round was the guy I took 12th, Hurts. He is my QB3 in Dynasty and should be the third overall pick in this format in my opinion. But this wasn't just a one draft thing. He is list as QB10 on Keep Trade Cut. This makes Hurts my favorite high-end buy in Superflex Dynasty leagues right now.
Round 2
- Caleb Williams, QB, Bears
- Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings
- Malik Nabers, WR, Giants
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions
- Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders
- Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders
- Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals
- Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles
- Drake London, WR, Falcons
- Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers
- Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars
Only three QBs in Round 2, which feels light to me. At the very least, I would take Brock Purdy and Jaxson Dart this high as well. The biggest reach of Round 2 was Saquon Barkley. He will be 29 in February and he is coming off a down year. Even if he bounces back, the age cliff is just around the corner. And I wouldn't want to bet on him bouncing all the way back.
Round 3
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts
- Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers
- De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins
- Nico Collins, WR, Texans
- Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers
- Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants
- Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers
- Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs
- Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers
- TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots
- Breece Hall, RB, Free Agent
- Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals
There is already so much volatility in this third round. McConkey was underwhelming in 2025, Rice is potentially facing more legal trouble, Henderson may still be in a full blown committee, and Hall is the first free agent drafted. But I am not sure anyone is more volatile than Harrison. I still believe Harrison has the potential to be a true WR1 in Fantasy Football. But he hasn't shown it yet. And as of January 21st, we don't know who is head coach, offensive coordinator, or QB will be.
Round 4
- Kyren Williams, RB, Rams
- Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets
- Jordan Love, QB, Packers
- Colston Loveland, TE, Bears
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers
- James Cook, RB, Bills
- George Pickens, WR, Free Agent
- Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars
- Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers
- Chris Olave, WR, Saints
- Bo Nix, QB, Broncos
- Chase Brown, RB, Bengals
The steam on Loveland is not slowing down. He was TE3 in this draft and went 11 picks earlier than TE4 Harold Fannin Jr. Fellow rookie Tyler Warren went another eight picks after Fannin. What Loveland showed without Rome Odunze should give us a lot of reason for optimism, but I don't think it is a guarantee he is better over the next five years than Fannin or Warren.
Here is a link to the full draft board:
