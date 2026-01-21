January startup drafts all have a little chaos to them. This time of year we are still figuring out who is coaching wear. It will be a a couple of months before we know where the free agents land. And the NFL Draft is more than three months away. But that doesn't mean that startup drafts this time are useless. They tell us two things:

1. How the top of startups are looking after the regular season.

2. How people feel about talent, without knowing all the details of the situation.

Regarding the first point, I have included the first four rounds of this draft below, along with a brief comment on each round. As for the second, well I have a few observations.

The people who participated in this mock with me were Dave Richard, Adam Pfeifer of FTN, Jacob Gibbs, Joshua Cho, Adam Aizer, R.J. White, and five Dynasty managers from social media. Here are the first four rounds:

Round 1

Seven quarterbacks, three wide receivers, and two running backs is exactly how I would expect a first round to go in a Supeflex league. Unsurprisingly my favorite value in this round was the guy I took 12th, Hurts. He is my QB3 in Dynasty and should be the third overall pick in this format in my opinion. But this wasn't just a one draft thing. He is list as QB10 on Keep Trade Cut. This makes Hurts my favorite high-end buy in Superflex Dynasty leagues right now.

Round 2

Only three QBs in Round 2, which feels light to me. At the very least, I would take Brock Purdy and Jaxson Dart this high as well. The biggest reach of Round 2 was Saquon Barkley. He will be 29 in February and he is coming off a down year. Even if he bounces back, the age cliff is just around the corner. And I wouldn't want to bet on him bouncing all the way back.

Round 3

There is already so much volatility in this third round. McConkey was underwhelming in 2025, Rice is potentially facing more legal trouble, Henderson may still be in a full blown committee, and Hall is the first free agent drafted. But I am not sure anyone is more volatile than Harrison. I still believe Harrison has the potential to be a true WR1 in Fantasy Football. But he hasn't shown it yet. And as of January 21st, we don't know who is head coach, offensive coordinator, or QB will be.

Round 4

The steam on Loveland is not slowing down. He was TE3 in this draft and went 11 picks earlier than TE4 Harold Fannin Jr. Fellow rookie Tyler Warren went another eight picks after Fannin. What Loveland showed without Rome Odunze should give us a lot of reason for optimism, but I don't think it is a guarantee he is better over the next five years than Fannin or Warren.

Here is a link to the full draft board:

https://sleeper.com/draft/nfl/1318971890311630848