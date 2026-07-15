Dynasty Fantasy football superflex startup mock draft: Don't be afraid to stockpile quarterbacks early

One of the reasons we do so many mock drafts is because the reality is that no two drafts are the same. The more mocks we do, the more potential opportunities we can show you. One of the reasons I suggest no intentional positional strategy is that you never know how an individual draft is going to go and so you don't want to be locked into a particular strategy. This Supeflex startup draft was a perfect example of both. Only four quarterbacks were taken in the first 10 picks. My QB11 was still available at pick 36. So I did something that may seem a little crazy; I drafted three quarterbacks with my first three picks.

As I think this draft shows, that strategy does not preclude competing in Year 1. That's partially because veterans fall so much in startup drafts. Where else are you going to find Christian McCaffrey in Round 4, D'Andre Swift in Round 8, and Tony Pollard in Round 11? That's not the only reason, though. The long-established truth is that in Superflex Dynasty leagues, there is never a time when quarterbacks are cheaper than during a startup draft. I will have no trouble, once we get to point scoring season, turning Jalen Hurts, Caleb Williams, or Brock Purdy into more than I paid for them. So if quarterbacks fall even a little in your startup draft, don't be afraid to pounce.

I had Dustin Ludke on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty to break this draft down live with me. Check it out:

Here are the results of the first three rounds, with my thoughts on each round:

Round 1

1. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions

2. Josh Allen, QB, Bills

3. Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons

4. Drake Maye, QB, Patriots

5. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals

6. Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

7. Puka Nacua, WR, Rams

8. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks

9. Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders

10. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders

11. Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals

12. Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles

Gibbs at 1.01 was a surprise and I think the team's roster after the draft shows why. While they do have my RB1 and arguably three top 20 wide receivers, they also have Fernando Mendoza and C.J. Stroud as their only quarterbacks. That isn't exactly a win-now pairing and it is hard to say you are drafting for the future when you take a running back first overall. The six QBs taken in Round 1 were only one fewer than what I have in my Superflex Top 150, but I still felt compelled to double up with Hurts and Williams at the first turn. As you will see in Round 3, that didn't stop me from taking another quarterback at the end of Round 3.

Round 2

1. Caleb Williams, QB, Bears

2. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions

3. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Cardinals

4. Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants

5. Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders

6. Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers

7. Malik Nabers, WR, Giants

8. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

9. Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers

10. Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

11. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys

12. George Pickens, WR, Cowboys

This was not a tight end premium draft, so in Superflex, the middle of Round 2 is just a little too early for me for Bowers. I would also say a couple of those wide receivers in Round 2 should have probably been quarterbacks, especially since Lamb and Jefferson are no longer at the age where they get a boost because of their youth. Nabers may have been the riskiest Round 2 receiver, but only from a 2026 perspective. His knee injury could limit him early in the season, but once he's back to 100%, we expect him to perform like a top-five wide receiver. He may be the biggest riser in the top 10 receivers over the next calendar year and I would not be surprised if he were a first-round pick a year from now.

Round 3

1. Nico Collins, WR, Texans

2. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts

3. Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys

4. Drake London, WR, Falcons

5. De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins

6. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars

7. James Cook, RB, Bills

8. Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals

9. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers

10. Bo Nix, QB, Broncos

11. Colston Loveland, TE, Bears

12. Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers

I have Purdy ranked ahead of Prescorr, Lawrence, and Nix in my Dynasty Quarterback Rankings. That's why I couldn't pass up on him at the end of this round. My favorite Round 3 picks that weren't QBs were Taylor and Achane. Taylor's age does mean that you may want to consider switching to win-now mode if you pick him and that is exactly what this manager did. He took A.J. Brown in Round 5, Matthew Stafford in Round 6, George Kittle in Round 8 and Davante Adams in Round 9. He is one of two favorites in Year 1 coming out of the startup, which is a pretty great feeling. My only caution is that if you take this approach, make sure that your league allows and rewards tanking, and that you are comfortable taking a couple of years to restock the cupboards after Year 1. I love rebuilding, but it is not for everyone.

Here are the full draft results from this draft.