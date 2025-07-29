Adam Pfeifer, from FTN Fantasy, and I recently completed a dynasty Startup Mock with 10 other drafters during an episode of Fantasy Football Today Dynasty. We based the lineups on the lineups for the recently announced FFT Dynasty show league. There are still two spots available for this league through upcoming auctions as a part of our St. Jude Draftathon. There are two spots available, and the auctions start on August 4th. Here is one spot, and here is the other.

Adam and I broke the draft down live on FFT Dynasty

One of the most difficult things about starting a new league is making it equitable in the startup, and I believe Superflex and tight end premium do that well. There are just more elite players in this format, which makes the difference between the first and 12th pick not quite as pronounced. In this draft, I drafted from the 12th spot and didn't hate how it started at all. I started with De'Von Achane and Trey McBride (remember tight end premium), which may make you think my quarterbacks are awful. Thankfully, I was able to land Kyler Murray in Round 3, Justin Fields in Round 5, and Geno Smith in Round 10. Fields is one of my favorite QB buys in Dynasty. He was the 18th QB off the board in this draft. The one drawback is that you need a solid QB3 if you draft Fields because of his low floor beyond 2025. Smith should fill that role. My other favorite buys in this draft were Deebo Samuel at the end of Round 9, Tony Pollard in Round 11, and Aaron Jones in Round 12. That combination lets you know this is probably a win now build, which Fields fit in perfectly.

Here are the results of the first four rounds:

Round 1

1. Josh Allen, QB, Bills

2. Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders

3. Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

4. Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals

5. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals

6. Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles

7. Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

8. Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders

9. Malik Nabers, WR, Giants

10. Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons

11. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

12. De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins

Round 2

1. Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals

2. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys

3. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders

4. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions

5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions

6. Drake London, WR, Falcons

7. Puka Nacua, WR, Rams

8. Nico Collins, WR, Texans

9. Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles

10. Brian Thomas, Jr. WR, Jaguars

11. Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers

12. A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles

Round 3

1. Drake Maye, QB, Patriots

2. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers

3. Bo Nix, QB, Broncos

4. Caleb Williams, QB, Bears

5. C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans

6. Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers

7. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals

8. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks

9. Jordan Love, QB, Packers

10. Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers

11. Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers

12. Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals

