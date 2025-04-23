For years, probably too many times, I have made the joke that every time we start talking about how the tight end position is deeper we get another season with TE12 scoring nine Fantasy points per game and we end up lamenting how bad the position is. There are two ways of fixing that problem if it is a problem. One, an influx of talent at the position, and many people believe we will get that in the 2025 NFL Draft. Two, you can just give more points for tight end receptions, which is what we're modeling in today's mock draft.

The results below are from a Superflex, tight end-premium mock where tight end receptions are worth 1.5 points. I drafted with 11 listeners of Fantasy Football Today Dynasty. How do I know they are listeners? I only put the invite in the YouTube chat of Tuesday's episode, our rookie tight end preview with Jacob Gibbs. Gibbs had an incredible amount of data on this class, some controversial rankings, and some insightful film takes. Check it out:

And here are the results, with my thoughts on each round:

Round 1

1. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

2. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

3. Cam Ward, QB, Miami

4. Tatairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

5. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

6. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

7. Travis Hunter, WR, Colorado

8. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

9. Emeka Egbuka, WR Ohio State

10. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

11. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

12. Harold Fannin, TE, Bowling Green

Yes, even if you can start two quarterbacks, even if tight ends get a reception bonus, Jeanty is the 1.01. I think it is fun to try to think up a scoring system where he's not, but unless something totally crazy happens on Thursday night, this is where he'll be drafted.

What is not normal is Fannin in Round 1. Admittedly, I took the 12th pick in this draft and I am as high on Fannin as anyone. He caught 117 passes for 1,555 yards last year, as a 20-year-old. Those numbers led all of FBS, not just tight ends. I don't rank Fannin as the TE1 in this class, but I wouldn't be that surprised if he is the most productive tight end in terms of Fantasy points scored. He won't likely get picked on Thursday, but Friday will be a huge night for him. I will feel much better about my eval of Fannin if he's a Round 2 pick. If he falls to Day 3, I may have to reevaluate ranking him at TE3 in the class.

Round 2

1. Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

2. Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

3. Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

4. Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

5. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Penn State

6. Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

7. Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

8. Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

9. Ollie Gordon, RB, Oklahoma State

10. Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

11. Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

12. Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

Burden fell to Round 2 in this mock because we had three tight ends and two QBs taken in Round 1. This may also be related to the fact that more and more people are mocking Burden as a Day 2 pick in the NFL Draft. There are concerns about Burden's route tree at Missouri, but there should be no doubt about his potential upside. It will be very interesting if Golden is a first-round pick on Thursday and Burden falls to Friday how Dynasty managers rank the two. I think I will still prefer Burden if the landing spots are equal.

Mason Taylor was the only tight end taken in this round. He is getting some buzz as a first-round pick in the NFL Draft, but I have pretty serious concerns that he is the type of tight end who is more helpful to an NFL team than he is to your Fantasy team. I'm afraid if he produces top-12 tight end numbers in the future it will be because of touchdowns, not target volume, and those are tough guys to count on.

Round 3

1. Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

2. Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

3. Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

4. Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

5. Damien Martinez, RB, Miami

6. Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

7. Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

8. Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

9. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

10. RJ Harvey, RB, UCF

11. Jack Bech, WR, TCU

12. Tahj Brook, RB, Texas Tech

If the consensus rookie rankings are correct, Arroyo was the steal of this draft to start Round 3. On the other hand, Gibbs actually prefers Ferguson and Helm. I would expect NFL Draft Capital to determine the order the three are drafted in rookie drafts. Arroyo looks like an elite athlete on the field, but he has a long injury history and he didn't do the athletic testing to confirm that athleticism.

Best available

Here are the top players from my pre-draft rookie top 40 who didn't get drafted in this mock:

31. Jordan James, RB, Oregon

32. Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

34. Brashard Smith, RB, SMU

35. Trevor Etienne, RB, Florida