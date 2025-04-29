I am not going to do the bit about tight end finally being deep. I definitely won't promise we're going to have 12 good starting tight ends any time soon. But after the 2025 NFL Draft, the position is certainly deeper, particularly in Dynasty. Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren were both first-round picks and are both top-five tight ends in the rankings below.

There was some debate before the draft between Warren and Loveland, but the majority of analysts favored Warren due to his productive 2024. There is still some debate between the two after the draft, but now a majority, including me, favor Loveland. Jacob Gibbs was on Loveland over Warren before the Draft and joined me on the Rookie Tight End Preview last week to explain why:

If you are on the fence, I think it makes sense to choose the guys chosen by Ben Johnson to play with Ben Johnson over the guy heading into that mess in Indianapolis. Whether Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones wins the quarterback battle in Indianapolis, there's a chance the Bears attempt 100 more passes than the Colts in 2025, and there's a chance the Colts are looking for a new quarterback in 2026.

The other thing Gibbs and I agree on is an affinity for Harold Fannin. The Cleveland landing spot did not deter me. Sure, David Njoku will stand in Fannin's way in Year 1, but he's a free agent after this season and Fannin is only 20 years old. Yes, you read that right. He's 20. And he led all of FBS, including wide receivers with 117 receptions and 1,555 yards. At 20. There's no guarantee Kevin Stefanski survives this year, but if he does, Fannin could be starring in one of the most tight end-centric offenses in the league in 2026. That's enough for me to rank him over Mason Taylor, Terrance Ferguson, and Elijah Arroyo, though all three have top-12 upside in the next couple of years. I am happy taking any of these guys in Round 3 of a standard rookie and they should creep into Round 2 in tight end premium leagues.

The tight end positions may not be good or deep yet, but thanks to a very exciting rookie class, it's a lot deeper and looks a lot better than it did a month ago.

Here are my updated Dynasty Tight End Rankings: