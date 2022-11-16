When you updated positional rankings once per month, there are going to be some big changes in the rankings. But I can't ever remember a month like this one for tight end.

A large part of the shakeup was due to injuries, with veterans Darren Waller, Zach Ertz, and Dallas Goedert headed to IR. Waller and Ertz are on the wrong side of 30 so the injuries really tanked their rankings, particularly Ertz, who has at serious risk of never being a reliable Fantasy starter again. Goedert, still 27, is more complicated.

Goedert has always been ranked higher than his past production suggests he should be. And while he does rank as TE3 on the season, it's not as if he's delivered the elite results we've long thought he was capable of. His 12.6 FPPG is close to Pat Freiermuth at TE8 than it is to Mark Andrews at TE2. He's a very good tight end, but with him turning 28 in January, we don't have a lot of reason to project elite upside onto him.

What makes it tricky about Goedert is that his injury makes him mostly useless to contending clubs (the absolute soonest he could play is Week 15 and that's no guarantee) and his age makes him less appealing to rebuilders. Guys like David Njoku and Dalton Schultz have exhibited similar upside, are locked up with good quarterbacks and are more than a year younger than Godert. So I have them ranked ahead, even if a recent Twitter poll still has Goedert eking out a victory over them.

The other big loser of the past month is Irv Smith. His injury, and the Vikings subsequent addition of T.J. Hockenson, really torpedoed his value. But if you wanted to be an optimist, he'll get a shot at free agency this summer. It might be worth throwing a third-round pick at his Fantasy manager on the off chance that he lands a starting role in a good situation.

Here are my updated Dynasty tight end rankings: