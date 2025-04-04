It is a strange time for Dynasty rankings, less than a month before the 2025 NFL Draft. The options for rankers are both bad. One is to rank the rookies at your best approximation of where they will rank after the Draft. The other is to wait until after the Draft to add rookies to the rankings. Because the combination of draft capital and landing spot plays an important part in my Dynasty rankings, I have chosen the latter approach, even if I find it dissatisfying.

To try to ease some of that dissatisfaction, I am doing something new this April. I am adding the top rookies at each position to my Dynasty Tiers. While this is still a bit of guesswork, tiers are by their nature easier to project so I have added Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland, and Harold Fannin to the Dynasty Tight End Tiers below. There is still a lot of uncertainty before the NFL Draft, but I feel relatively certain these will be my top three tight ends in May. In fact, there's a chance they could join Sam LaPorta in Tier 3 by September. Here are my early thoughts:

Tyler Warren

Warren is the consensus number one tight end in the class and many people expect him to be drafted in the top 10 in the NFL Draft. He's a surefire top 10 pick in rookie leagues that reward a premium for tight end receptions and he may be top 10 in a standard draft. He just caught 104 passes for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns for Penn State, insane totals for a college tight end. The only question I have about Warren is that he was 24 years old last year. It is at least a yellow flag when a player doesn't perform at the college level until he's older than everyone else.

Harold Fannin

If you think Warren's production was insane, check out Harold Fannin's stat line from last year: 117 catches, 1,555 yards, 10 touchdowns in 13 games. The qualifiers are that he did it at Bowling Green and he didn't impress at the combine. Still, I think he could be the best pass-catching tight end in this class. He is more dependent on landing spot than Warren because he could be a part-time player in the wrong system.

Colston Loveland

Don't let Loveland being listed third here lead you to believe that I don't like him. And don't let his less impressive numbers deter you either, he led Michigan in receiving this year and was second on the team last year. Some people think Loveland is the most complete tight end in this class, and I have him in the same tier as Warren and Fannin.

Updated Dynasty Tight End Tiers: