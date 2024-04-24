In the 2024 NFL Draft class there seems to be a perception that it is Brock Bowers and then everyone else at tight end. Recently, I completed a four-round tight end-premium rookie mock draft to see if boosting the value of tight end receptions would have an impact on that perception. It did not.

In fairness, this was also a Superflex league, but I still find it pretty hard to believe that only one tight end was drafted in the first 26 picks. This highlights the uncertainty around the position and which one the NFL will value most after Bowers. I would absolutely expect multiple non-Bowers tight ends to move into Round 2 after we get landing spot and draft capital.

In fairness to the drafters, once Ja'Tavion Sanders went off the board early in Round 3, there was a mini run on the position. I actually drafted Ben Sinnott over Theo Johnson, mostly because I wanted to see how far Johnson would fall if I didn't take him. The answer was Round 4. I want to be clear, that may prove right if Johnson falls to late in Day 3 and it looks like whoever drafted him did so to put him in the Darnell Washinton "sixth wide receiver" role. But before the draft? Arguably the best athletic profile ever at tight end should be drafted higher.

One of the non-tight end picks I really liked was Javon Baker, early in Round 4. Sigmund Bloom has Baker ranked as a top 20 prospect. You can hear why on the latest episode of Fantasy Football Today Dynasty:

Here are the full results:

Round 1

Caleb Williams, QB Marvin Harrison Jr., WR Jayden Daniels, QB Drake Maye, QB Malik Nabers, WR Brock Bowers, TE Rome Odunze, WR J.J. McCarthy, QB Brian Thomas, WR Xavier Worthy, WR Ladd McConkey, WR Adonai Mitchell, WR

Round 2

Michael Penix, QB Bo Nix, QB Jermaine Burton, WR Jonathon Brooks, RB Blake Corum, RB Trey Benson, RB Troy Franklin, WR Jaylen Wright, RB Braelon Allen, RB Ja'Lynn Polk, WR Marshawn Lloyd, RB Xavier Legette, WR

Round 3

Roman Wilson, WR Keon Coleman, WR Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE Ricky Pearsall, WR Malachi Corley, WR Ben Sinnott, TE Audric Estime, RB Jaheim Bell, TE Spencer Rattler, QB Bucky Irving, RB Will Shipley, RB Ray Davis, RB

Round 4