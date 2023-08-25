One of the great things about Dynasty leagues is that when you're right about player evaluations, it can benefit you for a decade or longer depending on the position. Of course, that works in reverse as well, which is why it is important to know when you change your position on a player when the evidence starts to stack up against you. That's exactly what I've done this month with Jake Ferguson and Luke Musgrave at tight end.

These are different situations, of course. Musgrave is a rookie tight end who probably won't matter a lot this year but has significant upside because of his talent and has earned rave reviews at training camp. It sure sounds like he's going to be a full-time player from Day 1, which paves the way to him being a difference maker in Fantasy sooner than expected. I'm generally skeptical of rookie tight ends, particularly if they cost you a first round rookie pick like Dalton Kincaid does, but Musgrave's lower cost makes it more palatable for me to accept.

Fantasy Football Draft Kit Your ultimate football draft guide Dominate your Fantasy Football draft with our free printable Draft Kit, which gives you must-have top-200 rankings for PPR, half-PPR and non-PPR leagues, plus see the top ranked players at every position. Get average draft position data for every ranked player to help strategize before Draft Day, and keep track of your roster with our lineup builder for both snake and salary cap formats. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Draft Kit" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Ferguson has taken advantage of Luke Schoonmaker's injuries and looks to be the clear top receiving option at tight end for the Cowboys. I still don't really believe Ferguson is ever going to be a difference maker at the position but with Dak Prescott as his quarterback, Ferguson has the ability to produce a top-12 season, just like Jason Witten and Dalton Schultz did before him. At the very least, he's an add for contenders who are weak at tight end.

Here are my updated Dynasty tight end rankings: