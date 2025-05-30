Shortly after the 2025 NFL Draft a strong consensus formed around the top five in Dynasty tight end rankings. The top two, for almost everyone, were Brock Bowers and Trey McBride. Number three was usually Sam LaPorta, and then most people had rookies Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren rounding out their top five. If you look below, that is exactly what you will see in my rankings. But I do want to make sure you don't forget about T.J. Hockenson. If any tight end cracks that top five in 2025, it will be Hockenson, who has been there before.

Hockenson was a top-five tight end for me for most of 2022 and 2023. He even creeped into the No. 1 spot for a couple of months in 2023. How? Let's take a look at what he was doing in Minnesota before he got hurt.

Hockenson was dealt to the Vikings in the middle of the 2022 season and immediately became a top option in their passing game. In the final 10 games of 2022, he saw 8.6 targets per game and averaged 12.8 PPR FPPG. Only Travis Kelce and George Kittle were better in that stretch. The following season, Hockenson set career-highs in receptions (95) and receiving yards (960) and was on pace to set personal bests in targets and touchdowns when he tore his ACL. Through the first 15 weeks of the season, he was averaging 14.6 PPR FPPG, tied with Travis Kelce for TE1.

So yeah, that is how Hockenson climbed to TE1 for a brief moment in these rankings.

Now? He'll turn 28 years old in early July. He has a first-time starter at quarterback in J.J. McCarthy. He has significant target competition in Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Aaron Jones. People are settling for him, but no one seems excited about him. That could prove a mistake. I expect him to outscore both the rookies this year, and I wouldn't be surprised if he outscores LaPorta as well. He should be fully recovered from the torn ACL and he's still very much in his prime.

If McCarthy is good? If Addison faces a suspension? It isn't that far-fetched that Hockenson could end up back in the competition for TE1 this year. If he does, those who treated him as a mere afterthought are going to regret it. Maybe send an offer out for Hockenson this week and see if you can buy him at cost, or a little bit cheaper. He could pay big dividends for contenders.

