Dalton Schultz, Mike Gesicki, and Evan Engram all rank between 13th and 23rd in the updated Dynasty tight end rankings below. They'll all be 27 years old when the 2023 season starts and they're all slated to be free agents when the new league year starts. How that free agency goes will determine where they stand moving forward.

It's been an interesting path for all three veterans. At one point, Engram was the clear top option, then Gesicki, and heading into this year it was Schultz. After an impressive 2023, Engram joins Schultz as tight ends whose value will be better if they stay on their current teams. Both players will likely be a bigger part of their team's attack than the average free agent landing spot. That couldn't be further from the truth for Gesicki.

The arrival of Mike McDaniel completely destroyed Gesicki's Fantasy value. He went from 112 targets in 2021 to just 52 in 2022. After back-to-back seasons over 700 receiving yards, he produced just 362 last year. He was utterly worthless in Fantasy. But he does have the skillset of a pass-catching tight end, and presumably any team that targets him in free agency will use him that way. Jacksonville or Dallas would be a spectacular option if those teams choose to let their current starter walk.

I wouldn't not be surprised if one of these guys is on the waiver wire in a majority of leagues after 2023, maybe even halfway through. For now, the most likely is Gesicki, but free agency could change that.

Here are my updated Dynasty tight end rankings: