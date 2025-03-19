The nicest thing I can say about the current state of the tight end position is that it should be better in late April. While there isn't another Brock Bowers coming in the 2025 NFL Draft class, there is significant help on the way. Tyler Warren caught 104 passes for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns last year at Penn State. Harold Fannin had an even more prolific 2025 with 117 catches for 1,555 yards and 10 touchdowns at Bowling Green. Some people believe Colston Loveland could be better than both of them.

This incoming class and the lack of great options currently available at tight end were both a topic of conversation on the most recent episode of Fantasy Football Today Dynasty. Fantasy managers are very concerned about the position.

One way that I would be tempted to take advantage of the lack of good options is to try to deal Evan Engram. Engram signed a two-year deal with the Denver Broncos, and everyone seems to be more excited about both the player and the landing spot than I am.

Engram will turn 31 in September and caught just 47 passes for 365 yards and one touchdown in nine games last year. His 5.7 yards per target was the second-lowest of his career, and his 7.8 yards per catch was a career-low. The lack of touchdowns was actually something we have grown used to. Engram hasn't scored more than four touchdowns in a season since his rookie year.



What Engram has been is a target-merchant, but I fear recently that has had as much to do with Doug Pederson as it has with Engram's talent. Sean Payton's Broncos only threw 72 passes to tight ends last year and they've had a remarkably low tight end target rate of 14.2% over the last three seasons. That will increase with Engram around, but I don't expect he'll come close to 20%.

What we're looking at is a historically inefficient tight end, moving to a lower-volume role. Add in that he'll be 31 years old coming off one of the worst years of his career. That is not a player I want on my Dynasty roster. If he's already on yours, check in with a tight end needy team in your league. See if you can get a Round 2 pick for him. You may be able to parlay that move into one of the rookies coming into the league.

Here are my updated Dynasty Tight End Rankings: